These are the people who will receive $970 from the SSA this Friday the 31st

This is good news for US pensioners. The Social Security Administration (SSA) is finalizing and preparing to send out January payments.

Every month, the agency is in charge of distributing benefits to retired workers, survivors, and recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

The SSA has already sent all January payments in 2025, including those for SSI beneficiaries, beneficiaries who began receiving payments before May 1997, and those born between the 1st and 10th, 11th and 20th, and 21st and 31st.

However, on January 31st, the SSA will send other payments totaling nearly $970 to some beneficiaries.

Who will receive the SSA advance payment?

On Friday, January 31, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will distribute a February advance payment to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Because February 1 is a Saturday, the payment for that month is brought forward and sent out one day early.

In 2025, the maximum monthly federal amounts of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) have increased to $967 for an eligible individual, $1,450 for an eligible couple, and $484 for an essential individual, but the exact amount varies by beneficiary.

Similarly, the Social Security Administration will make the corresponding payments with the economic news already included, so beneficiaries will see an increase in their amounts.

However, the Administration will also send a letter to these groups outlining all of the changes in pension payments as well as the invoice for the amount in question. Therefore, the Social Security calendar for next February is as follows:

Friday, January 31: Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) (Payment corresponding to February 2025)

Monday, February 3: Beneficiaries who began receiving payments before May 1997

Wednesday, February 12: Beneficiaries with birth dates between 1 and 10

Wednesday, February 19: Beneficiaries with birth dates between 11 and 20

Wednesday, February 26: Beneficiaries with birth dates between 21 and 31

Friday, February 28: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries (March payment)

New SSA payment amounts in 2025

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increased Social Security benefit amounts by 2.5 percent. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the average payments for 2025 are as follows:

All retired workers: from $1,927 to $1,976

Elderly couple where both receive benefits: from $3,014 to $3,089

Widowed mother with two children: from $3,669 to $3,761

Elderly widow(er): from $1,788 to $1,832

Disabled worker, spouse and one or more children: from $2,757 to $2,826

All disabled workers: from $1,542 to $1,580

In addition, the maximum federal monthly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) amounts have increased to $967 for an eligible individual, $1,450 for an eligible couple, and $484 for an eligible individual.

The maximum amounts that a retiree can receive in 2025, however, are not related to the COLA increase. They are as follows: