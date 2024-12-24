These are the only retirees who will be collecting the final Social Security payments in 2024: up to $4,783

Soon, the last Social Security payments for the whole year 2024 will be sent to people in the United States. But keep in mind that this benefit will only be available to a certain group of US citizens.

We only need to meet two conditions, though, in order to get these checks. If we look at the list of conditions, we could have this payment ready for this week.

This is important: you need to already be getting Social Security in order to get it. It can’t be going on. We can always get the money on a different day if we’re not in this group.

While it’s true that this is the last of the December 2024 calendar payments, we should be aware that the check should already be in our checking account in case we are not eligible for this payment.

Requirements for the last Social Security payment of 2024

If we want to get this last Social Security payment in 2024, there are two important things we need to remember.

On the one hand, we need to think about the retirement year. But we also need to look at the date of birth. They are the only things that will help us figure out if we are part of the group or not.

To be exact, people who retired after May 1997 and whose birthdays are between the 21st and 31st of the month will get the payment on December 24th.

The payment will come that day if you meet both conditions. And even though the most that can be given is $4,873, not everyone will be able to get it.

Please keep in mind that this payment is supposed to be sent on December 25, but because that day is a holiday for Christmas, the Social Security Administration sends it the next business day.

In the same way, we won’t be able to access this check on that day without Direct Deposit. However, the payment will show up on the following days in December.

