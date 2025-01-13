These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

As we move into the year 2025, the world of investing offers both lots of chances and some problems that need careful thought. With changing economic conditions, technological advances, and global trends, the stock market is always changing, opening up new growth opportunities.

Picking the right companies to invest in is very important for people who want to build or diversify their portfolios. If you do your research and follow the right plan, investing in stocks can pay off big, whether it is through capital growth or dividend income.

What growth stocks can do for your long term investment outlook

Shares of companies that are expected to grow faster than most other companies in the market are called “growth stocks.” Instead of giving dividends to shareholders, these businesses usually put their profits back into the business to help it grow.

Growth stocks are often found in fields like technology, healthcare, and renewable energy that are growing quickly because of new ideas and high demand. Growth stocks are appealing to investors because they offer the chance of high returns. This is because the value of these companies can rise significantly over time.

But there are also more risks with growth stocks. These businesses may not make money right away or pay dividends because they are focused on reinvesting and growing in the future.

This means that their stock prices can change a lot, and there is no guarantee that they will grow as much as they say they will. Growth stocks also tend to have higher price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, which shows that investors are willing to pay more for the chance of future growth.

You need to think about the long term and be able to handle market changes when you invest in growth stocks. Investors should carefully research and choose companies with strong fundamentals and a clear path to growth, even though they can pay off big.

Invest in Dutch Bros today

Dutch Bros. is a company that is getting a lot of attention and could pay off in the long run. Dutch Bros is an American drive-through coffee chain that is owned by the public.

Brother Dane and Travis Boersma started the company in Oregon in 1992. It went public in 2021. Beginning with selling coffee from a pushcart, it has grown into a successful business with 950 locations in 18 states that made $1.1 billion in sales last year.

In the past few years, their sales have grown by more than 30% every year, and the most recent quarter saw a 28% increase. This growth is mostly due to same-store sales increases in the single digits and the opening of new stores, which together made up about two-thirds of the revenue increase in the last quarter.

When running a restaurant business, it is important to see if it is growing profitably, since fast growth can sometimes put a strain on the finances. This is one way that Dutch Bros shows it can increase its profit margins as it grows.

As an example, net income jumped from $13.4 million in Q3 2023 to $21.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. This shows that the company is in good financial shape as it continues to grow.

Toast shows potential long term rewards

More and more people are talking about investing in cryptocurrencies, which gives investors food for thought. Toast is another growing company that investors have high hopes for. Toast is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed to meet the specific needs of restaurant owners and managers, giving them an easy way to run their businesses effectively.

Even though it is been hard to spend money on business software this year, the company has continued to grow steadily. In the third quarter, compared to the same time last year, sales went up 26%.

This was due to 28% more restaurants using the platform. This fast growth rate shows that Toast’s solutions have a huge market potential. Making more money is becoming easier for the company as it grows. Net income reached $56 million in the third quarter, a big change from the loss that was reported in the same time last year.

Taking advantage of investment opportunities early on not only helps you become financially free, but it also makes sure that you can retire without having to worry about money.

