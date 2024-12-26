Owosso

The world’s largest lava flow erupted in Michigan

Michigan. The land of Great Lakes, lush forests, and ancient lava flows? Yes, before it became the popular outdoor destination it is today, Michigan was essentially a stunt double for Mordor.

A billion years ago, the land that would become Michigan was devoid of cherry trees and lighthouses; instead, it was a hellscape of molten rock and erupting volcanoes. Does that sound dramatic? Yes, it was.

The Midcontinent Rift: Michigan’s Fiery Birthmark

According to the National Park Service, the Midcontinent Rift is Michigan’s geological trophy due to its volcanic history. It runs 1,300 miles into what is now Kansas and is a horseshoe-shaped scar along Lake Superior.

The rift was caused by a mantle plume, which is the scientific term for hot material from the Earth’s core that traveled to the surface, cooled, and remained there. Imagine Hawaii, but more Hellish.

Unlike the cone-shaped volcanoes depicted in movies, Michigan’s lava flow was more like an ooze. Magma and liquid rock did not shoot out and explode; instead, they leaked out like maple syrup (though much hotter and not suitable for pancakes).

Michigan’s Lava Tourism: A Billion Years in the Making

Lava filled massive basins, forming basalt stacks that can still be seen today. The Upper Peninsula’s Greenstone Flow, which Michigan Tech refers to as the Earth’s largest known lava flow, was formed when magma reached a depth of 1,600 feet.

That’s deep enough to sink two Renaissance main towers stacked on top of each other, leaving you about 200 feet short.

If you want to see the ancient flows, you must travel to the top of the Upper Peninsula, the Porcupine Mountains, and Copper Harbor.

Road cuts and cliffs reveal the incredible basalt formations that tell the story of Michigan before the Great Lakes were carved. These ancient formations will awe even those who aren’t history or geology buffs.

SOURCE

