The Washington Post editorial board views the DC mayor’s decision to remove BLM art as a ‘win for the city’

The Washington Post editorial board defended Mayor Muriel Bowser’s controversial decision to remove the massive “Black Lives Matter” art from a major city street near the White House.

Though many have criticised Bowser’s decision, believing it is a concession to Republicans’ opposition to Black Lives Matter, the board argued it is prudent because it will appease President Trump, whose administration is threatening the city’s independence from the federal government.

“It is not cowardice, as the mayor’s critics allege, but a practical attempt to protect D.C. from Republicans who are threatening the city’s autonomy for political purposes,” the Board of Directors wrote on Friday.

The giant yellow letters were painted on 16th Street NW, and the intersection was renamed “Black Lives Matter Plaza” during Trump’s first term in the summer of 2020.

The Post editorial board’s headline read, “D.C. can respect Black Lives Matter without street art.”

Bowser approved the changes after days of chaotic protests at the site over police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers.

Bowser’s call comes as Republicans in Congress are targeting the plaza. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) recently introduced H.R. 1774, which, if implemented, would “withhold certain apportionment funds from the District of Columbia unless the Mayor of the District of Columbia removes the phrase Black Lives Matter from the street symbolically designated as Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

The Post’s board argued that the mayor must make these minor concessions in response to the federal government’s attacks on the city.

The paper’s editorial said, “But what Bowser understands — and what many of her critics seem unwilling to accept — is that she possesses little power to prevent Trump and his fellow Republicans from damaging the city. Her chief task now is to minimise that damage.”

The article cited Clyde’s bill as evidence of GOP lawmakers’ opposition to the plaza, stating that they are willing to deprive the city of necessary resources.

The board also stated that Trump has recently “threatened” to take over the city to clean up crime, graffiti, and homeless camps. Last month, he told reporters on Air Force One, “I think that we should run it strong, with law and order, and make it absolutely, flawlessly beautiful.”

The editorial added that Bowser giving up BLM Plaza “seems to be paying off.” It continued, “The Post reported this week that the president has backed off his threatened executive order, thanks to ‘constructive conversations’ with the mayor’s staff. This is a victory for the city.”

The Post argued that this fight is about “choosing one’s battles wisely” and concluded that the city should “focus on the issues that affect people’s day-to-day lives: reducing crime, building affordable housing, and creating a vibrant economy” rather than fixating on street art.

