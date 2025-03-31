US News

The Very Simple Reason Why Texas Doesn’t Do Daylight Saving Time (Along with THIS State)

By Joseph

Published on:

The Very Simple Reason Why Texas Doesn’t Do Daylight Saving Time (Along with THIS State)

Texas does observe Daylight Saving Time (DST), but there has been significant debate about whether the state should adopt permanent DST or abolish it entirely. The confusion surrounding the query likely stems from legislative efforts to change Texas’s timekeeping practices, which have not yet succeeded due to federal restrictions.

Texas and Daylight Saving Time

Texas has observed DST since 1970, switching clocks twice a year between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time. Most of the state follows Central Time, while a few western counties observe Mountain Time. Despite ongoing discussions, Texas continues to follow federal rules requiring DST observance unless Congress grants states the authority to adopt permanent DST or Standard Time.

Legislative Efforts in Texas

In recent years, Texas lawmakers have pushed for changes to the state’s observance of DST. For example:

  • In 2023, the Texas House overwhelmingly voted in favor of House Bill 1422 to permanently adopt DST year-round. Governor Greg Abbott expressed strong support for this measure.

  • However, federal law currently prohibits states from independently adopting permanent DST. While states can opt out of DST entirely (as Arizona and Hawaii have done), they cannot remain permanently on DST without Congressional approval.

Federal Restrictions and Challenges

The Uniform Time Act governs timekeeping practices in the U.S., ensuring consistency across states. This law allows states to exempt themselves from DST by staying on Standard Time year-round but does not permit permanent DST. Congress would need to pass legislation enabling states to adopt year-round DST, a move that has faced resistance due to concerns about its impact on health and safety.

Why Some States Don’t Observe DST

Two states—Arizona and Hawaii—do not observe DST:

  1. Arizona: The state opted out of DST in 1968 due to its desert climate, where longer evening daylight increases energy costs and discomfort during hotter hours.

  2. Hawaii: Located near the equator, Hawaii experiences minimal variation in daylight hours throughout the year, making DST unnecessary.

The Debate Over Permanent DST

Supporters of permanent DST argue it provides more evening daylight for outdoor activities and improves mood and productivity. Critics highlight potential adverse effects on health, such as disrupted circadian rhythms, increased risk of heart attacks, and mental health challenges during time changes. Scientific experts generally advocate for permanent Standard Time as being more aligned with natural biological clocks.

Texas does observe Daylight Saving Time but has expressed interest in changing this practice through legislative measures.

However, federal restrictions prevent the state from adopting permanent DST without Congressional approval. Meanwhile, Arizona and Hawaii remain exceptions by staying on Standard Time year-round due to unique geographical and climatic factors.

Sources

  1. https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/permanent-daylight-saving-time-texas-leaders-want-it-but-lack-power-to-adopt-it/
  2. https://www.reformaustin.org/texas-legislature/does-texas-need-daylight-savings-time/
  3. https://www.timeanddate.com/time/change/usa/texas
  4. https://www.texastribune.org/2023/04/11/texas-daylight-saving-time/
  5. https://www.timeanddate.com/time/zone/usa/texas

For You!

Retirees Face 25% IRS Penalty If They Miss This April 1 Deadline

Retirees Face 25% IRS Penalty If They Miss This April 1 Deadline

Social Security retirees who retired after 1997 will not receive payment this week

Social Security retirees who retired after 1997 will not receive payment this week

Social Security changes in April US Government confirms how it will affect beneficiaries

Social Security changes in April: US Government confirms how it will affect beneficiaries

Extra Monthly SSI Payments in 2025 Who Qualifies and How Much You Can Get

Extra Monthly SSI Payments in 2025: Who Qualifies and How Much You Can Get

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

Joseph

Recommend For You

Retirees Face 25% IRS Penalty If They Miss This April 1 Deadline

Retirees Face 25% IRS Penalty If They Miss This April 1 Deadline

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

Here’s what you need to know about SNAP vouchers – who can get the $292 and how to apply, step-by-step

Here’s what you need to know about SNAP vouchers – who can get the $292 and how to apply, step-by-step

Bank of America is giving away $300 for opening a new checking account before May

Bank of America is giving away $300 for opening a new checking account before May

Kentucky Faces $150M Health Grant Loss as Trump Slashes COVID-19 Funding

Kentucky Faces $150M Health Grant Loss as Trump Slashes COVID-19 Funding

Three Stimulus checks programs to deliver up to $8,700 among eligible Americans

Three Stimulus checks programs to deliver up to $8,700 among eligible Americans

Is your tax refund delayed Check your status for free with this tool from the IRS

Is your tax refund delayed? Check your status for free with this tool from the IRS

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates: Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

Leave a Comment