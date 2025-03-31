The Very Simple Reason Why Texas Doesn’t Do Daylight Saving Time (Along with THIS State)

Texas does observe Daylight Saving Time (DST), but there has been significant debate about whether the state should adopt permanent DST or abolish it entirely. The confusion surrounding the query likely stems from legislative efforts to change Texas’s timekeeping practices, which have not yet succeeded due to federal restrictions.

Texas and Daylight Saving Time

Texas has observed DST since 1970, switching clocks twice a year between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time. Most of the state follows Central Time, while a few western counties observe Mountain Time. Despite ongoing discussions, Texas continues to follow federal rules requiring DST observance unless Congress grants states the authority to adopt permanent DST or Standard Time.

Legislative Efforts in Texas

In recent years, Texas lawmakers have pushed for changes to the state’s observance of DST. For example:

In 2023, the Texas House overwhelmingly voted in favor of House Bill 1422 to permanently adopt DST year-round. Governor Greg Abbott expressed strong support for this measure.

However, federal law currently prohibits states from independently adopting permanent DST. While states can opt out of DST entirely (as Arizona and Hawaii have done), they cannot remain permanently on DST without Congressional approval.

Federal Restrictions and Challenges

The Uniform Time Act governs timekeeping practices in the U.S., ensuring consistency across states. This law allows states to exempt themselves from DST by staying on Standard Time year-round but does not permit permanent DST. Congress would need to pass legislation enabling states to adopt year-round DST, a move that has faced resistance due to concerns about its impact on health and safety.

Why Some States Don’t Observe DST

Two states—Arizona and Hawaii—do not observe DST:

Arizona: The state opted out of DST in 1968 due to its desert climate, where longer evening daylight increases energy costs and discomfort during hotter hours. Hawaii: Located near the equator, Hawaii experiences minimal variation in daylight hours throughout the year, making DST unnecessary.

The Debate Over Permanent DST

Supporters of permanent DST argue it provides more evening daylight for outdoor activities and improves mood and productivity. Critics highlight potential adverse effects on health, such as disrupted circadian rhythms, increased risk of heart attacks, and mental health challenges during time changes. Scientific experts generally advocate for permanent Standard Time as being more aligned with natural biological clocks.

Texas does observe Daylight Saving Time but has expressed interest in changing this practice through legislative measures.

However, federal restrictions prevent the state from adopting permanent DST without Congressional approval. Meanwhile, Arizona and Hawaii remain exceptions by staying on Standard Time year-round due to unique geographical and climatic factors.

