The Very Simple Reason Why Florida Doesn’t Do Daylight Saving Time (Along with THIS State)

The statement that Florida doesn’t do Daylight Saving Time is incorrect. Florida, like most states, observes Daylight Saving Time (DST). However, there is a push for Florida to adopt permanent DST, as evidenced by the Sunshine Protection Act, which aims to end the bi-annual time change and keep DST year-round.

The two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time are Hawaii and Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation). Hawaii does not observe DST due to its geographical location near the equator, which results in minimal variation in sunlight throughout the year. Arizona opted out of DST in 1968, primarily due to its hot desert climate, where later sunsets during the summer would increase energy consumption and discomfort.

Therefore, Florida is not one of the states that does not observe Daylight Saving Time; it continues to follow the standard DST schedule along with most other states.

