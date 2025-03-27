US local news

The United States Supreme Court maintains federal ‘ghost guns’ restrictions

By Oliver

Published on:

The United States Supreme Court maintains federal 'ghost guns' restrictions

The United States Supreme Court upheld on Wednesday a regulation targeting largely untraceable “ghost guns” imposed by Democratic former President Joe Biden’s administration in a crackdown on firearms whose use has increased in crimes across the country, finding the measure to be consistent with a 1968 federal law.

In a 7-2 decision, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch overturned a lower court’s ruling that the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives exceeded its authority in issuing the 2022 rule targeting ghost gun parts and kits.

Ghost gun products, which are particularly appealing to people who are legally prohibited from purchasing firearms, are typically purchased online and can be quickly assembled at home, without the serial numbers used to trace guns or the background checks required for other firearms.

Gun safety advocates hailed Wednesday’s decision as “life-saving” and noted that it has widespread support among law enforcement officials.

“We applaud the Supreme Court for doing the right thing by upholding a lawful and critical rule that protects public safety, as well as rejecting the gun lobby’s extreme legal agenda,” said Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law.

Plaintiffs, including parts manufacturers, gun owners, and two gun rights organizations, the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation, filed a federal lawsuit in Texas to block the ATF rule.

The regulation required manufacturers of firearms kits and parts, such as partially completed frames or receivers, to serialize their products, obtain licenses, and conduct background checks on purchasers, as is already required for other commercially manufactured firearms.

The rule clarified that these kits and components fall under the definition of “firearm” under a 1968 federal law known as the Gun Control Act, and that commercial manufacturers of such kits must become licensed.

In his decision, Gorsuch said the regulation was consistent with the Gun Control Act. Despite the plaintiffs’ claim that the rule could never lawfully apply to a parts kit or incomplete frame, the court had “no trouble rejecting that unqualified view,” Gorsuch wrote.

With a 6-3 conservative majority, the Supreme Court has expanded gun rights in three major decisions since 2008, but it has also shown a willingness to allow some limits.

Last year, it upheld a federal law making it illegal for people under domestic violence restraining orders to have guns, but it rejected a federal rule prohibiting “bump stocks” – devices that allow semiautomatic weapons to fire rapidly, similar to machine guns.

Gorsuch recounted in his ruling on Wednesday how Congress passed the 1968 statute shortly after the assassinations of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy.

“Existing gun control measures, Congress found, allowed criminals to acquire largely untraceable guns too easily,” according to Gorsuch.

Gorsuch wrote that in recent years, the way guns are made and sold has changed dramatically, with 3D printing and reinforced polymers making it easier and less expensive for people to assemble their own functional firearms in their homes.

Gorsuch was joined in the majority by conservative Justices John Roberts, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh, as well as the three liberal justices. Conservative justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented from the ruling.

In a dissenting opinion, Thomas wrote that the majority of the court “blesses the government’s overreach based on a series of errors regarding both the standard of review and the interpretation of the statute.”

‘LEGAL INFIRMITIES’

Bill Sack, the Second Amendment Foundation’s director of legal operations, was disappointed with the decision.

“We have maintained since the rule’s inception that the legal flaws it represented extended beyond the invented pejorative ‘ghost guns.’ This rule allows the government to rewrite the law based on what it wants the law to say rather than what it actually does,” Sack explained.

The United States, which has the world’s highest gun ownership rate, remains deeply divided on how to address firearm violence, including frequent mass shootings.

According to law enforcement officials, ghost guns are particularly appealing to people who are legally prohibited from purchasing firearms, such as minors and those convicted of violent crimes. When these weapons are discovered at a crime scene, authorities have difficulty tracing them back to a single purchaser because ghost guns lack the serial numbers found on other firearms.

Judge Reed O’Connor of Fort Worth, Texas, overturned the rule in 2023, ruling that the ATF had illegally “rewritten the law” without congressional approval. The 5th United States Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New Orleans, later upheld O’Connor’s decision.

In 2023, the Supreme Court reinstated the rule, pending the Biden administration’s appeal. It heard arguments in the case on October 8.

Source

For You!

Judge demands mental evaluation for woman accused in deadly Lawrence County crash that killed four motorcyclists

Judge demands mental evaluation for woman accused in deadly Lawrence County crash that killed four motorcyclists

Missouri authorities have uncovered a body in the trunk of a charred automobile, and the identity has been released

Missouri authorities have uncovered a body in the trunk of a charred automobile, and the identity has been released

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

$3.2 billion. The Mississippi bank merger has been cleared for completion. Get the details

$3.2 billion. The Mississippi bank merger has been cleared for completion. Get the details

We want to live Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

“We want to live”: Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

Oliver

Recommend For You

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this Check Eligibility & Payment Date

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this? Check Eligibility & Payment Date

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025 How to Apply

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025: How to Apply?

$44 Million Waiting for North Carolina Taxpayers – Check IRS Claim Process!

$44 Million Waiting for North Carolina Taxpayers – Check IRS Claim Process!

IRS Tax Credits Of Up To $2,000 Coming in 2025 – Will you get it Check Eligibility

IRS Tax Credits Of Up To $2,000 Coming in 2025 – Will you get it? Check Eligibility

Earning $1,800 a Month Find Out If You Qualify for SNAP Benefits in 2025!

Earning $1,800 a Month? Find Out If You Qualify for SNAP Benefits in 2025!

Get ready to receive an IRS Tax Refund of $2,600 before the end of March if you are on this list of Americans

Get ready to receive an IRS Tax Refund of $2,600 before the end of March if you are on this list of Americans

Why’s My Tax Refund Taking So Long Main Reason for the IRS to Delay Your Check

Why’s My Tax Refund Taking So Long: Main Reason for the IRS to Delay Your Check

You May Qualify for a $1,400 Stimulus Check Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

You May Qualify for a $1,400 Stimulus Check: Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

When will DOGE stimulus checks arrive in American households?

When will DOGE stimulus checks arrive in American households?

1.1M Taxpayers Haven’t Claimed Tax Refunds of Almost $1,000: IRS Still Has $1B to Deliver

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

Leave a Comment