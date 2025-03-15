US local news

The true story of Joplin’s tornado in 2011, which inspired the Netflix documentary Tornado Town

On May 22, 2011, the annual diploma delivery ceremony was held in Joplin, Missouri. The happy occasion was ruined by a catastrophic Tornado, a one-year-old black iceberg tip that repeatedly struck the United States’ “Tornado Alley.”

Netflix will release the documentary “Tornado Town: In the Eye of the Cyclone” on March 19, 2025, a reconstruction of the immense tragedy through the eyes and words of the then-newly-bored, enriched with unpublished images that recreate the power of the abaustian day.

The true story of Joplin’s Tornado

In 2011, the geographic region of the United States known as “Tornado Alley” experienced one of the most devastating tornado seasons in history.

This corridor, which crosses states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, is notorious for tornadoes due to the convergence of hot and humid air masses from the Gulf of Mexico and cold currents from Canada.

Between April 25 and 28, 2011, the so-called “Super Outbreak” occurred, which was the largest and most expensive tornado phenomenon ever recorded in the United States.

A total of 367 tornadoes have been confirmed in 21 states, killing 324 people and leaving an unprecedented trail of destruction. The most active day was April 27, with a total of 223 tornadoes, four of which were classified as EF5, the highest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

One of the most devastating events of the year was the Tornado EF5 that destroyed Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011. The tornado was about a mile wide (1.6 km) and traveled 22.1 miles (35.6 km), killing 158 people and injuring over 1,150.

The devastation was massive, with approximately 2,400 homes, 1,000 cars, and numerous commercial businesses destroyed. The St. John’s Regional Medical Center hospital was severely damaged and then demolished. The Joplin High School was also completely destroyed.

A somewhat disastrous episode, now the subject of the Netflix documentary “Tornado Town: In the Eye of the Cyclone,” highlighted the importance of preventive measures in Tornado Alley.

Since then, many communities have strengthened building codes, constructed tornado shelters, and installed alarm sirens. Risk awareness and media coverage were critical in preparing for and responding to emergencies.

