The Tennessee governor’s bill eliminates vaccine and education requirements from the assistance program

Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is promoting legislation that would eliminate the requirement for children to receive vaccines in order to receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. (Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht/Tennessee Lookout.)

The administration of Gov. Bill Lee is pushing legislation to remove school attendance and vaccine mandates for families receiving state financial assistance.

Required immunizations, which faced opposition in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, are thought to be the impetus for the bill.

After the COVID vaccine became available in December 2020, former President Joe Biden, who took office in January 2021, issued an executive order requiring all federal employees and contractors to be immunized by December 2021. Despite protests against his COVID-19 policies in Tennessee, Lee encouraged people to take the shots.

The bill comes as Congress prepares to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, as secretary of the United States Health and Human Services agency.

House Bill 107, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth of Portland, repeals old “personal responsibility” rules for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families that dealt with education and vaccinations required for school attendance, as well as measures for child support, work requirements, and transportation.

The federal program, known in Tennessee as Families First, provides block grants to states to help low-income families with children achieve self-sufficiency. Tennessee receives approximately $190 million annually for the program.

More than a decade ago, state lawmakers implemented new rules for the program. However, this measure eliminates the requirement that aid recipients ensure their children attend school, get immunizations and health checks, and that parents attend teacher conferences, take eight hours of parenting classes, and participate in child support services.

On Tuesday, Lamberth referred questions about the bill to a spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus. The Lookout received no response by the deadline.

Lee spokesperson Elizabeth Johnson stated that the bill is intended to “streamline” the program by eliminating state eligibility requirements that are deemed “burdensome” and can result in ineligibility for aid or penalties.

“This legislation will lessen the burden on customers and staff as (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) continues to serve our state’s most vulnerable families,” said Johnson.

Danielle Cotton, a spokesperson for the Department of Human Services, said Tuesday that the proposed “personal responsibility plans” are intended to align with federal requirements.

Under current law, failing to comply with these education and vaccination guidelines could result in a 20% reduction in a family’s TANF payments. Twenty-three states require immunization before receiving financial assistance, while only five require health checkups.

A family of three can receive up to $387 per month from the program, which is 18% of the federal poverty level.

Democratic state Rep. Sam McKenzie said Tuesday that he believes the current rules are intended to hold parents accountable by ensuring that their children attend school and receive the necessary vaccinations.

“These are valuable things that ensure that these federal dollars are going to parents that are engaged in their child’s life,” according to McKenzie. “And to see that list of cuts, to me it’s a poor piece of legislation, and it’s going to lead to poor parenting.”

McKenzie stated that the new bill contains no accountability requirements for parents and no fines for failing to meet the “personal responsibility” guidelines. He predicted “erosion” in what he sees as an effective program.

Lawmakers have been attempting to increase the program’s financial distributions since it was revealed a few years ago that Tennessee had a $730 million surplus in the TANF fund, which is funded by the federal government.

That figure peaked at $798.3 million in 2021, but remained at $717 million a year earlier.

