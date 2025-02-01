US local news

The Super Bowl teaser from Weather Tech is going to be crazy

By Oliver

Published on:

The Super Bowl teaser from Weather Tech is going to be crazy

In WeatherTech’s latest Super Bowl teaser, four fearless women over 70 take to the open road in a classic 1963 Lincoln Continental convertible, proving that adventure knows no age limits.

The high-energy spot, created by longtime agency partner Pinnacle Advertising, celebrates boldness, freedom, and fun while set to Steppenwolf’s roaring anthem Born to Be Wild.

WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil emphasized the brand’s Super Bowl history, stating that this year’s campaign takes an unexpected but highly entertaining turn.

“Our American-made story is well-known to the US consumer through our 12-year history of advertising on the Super Bowl,” according to MacNeil. “This year, we saw an opportunity to stand out on advertising’s biggest stage with an unexpected and highly entertaining spot.”

An Unexpected Ride on Advertising’s Biggest Stage

The ad, directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker Joseph Kahn (who has worked on music videos for Taylor Swift, Eminem, Britney Spears, and others), turns a simple drive into a music-video-inspired joyride.

As the women tag trucks, flirt at stoplights, and celebrate Bingo victories, their wild side is fully unleashed—all while staying safe with WeatherTech’s American-made gear. Watch the 60-second teaser below.

According to Pinnacle Advertising CEO Michael Magnusson, hiring Kahn as director was a deliberate decision to inject music-video-level energy into the spot.

“We purposefully brought on Joseph Kahn to give this year’s ad the energy and entertainment value to make a bold splash,” according to Magnusson. “The audience knows the WeatherTech brand for its American-made messaging, so the chance to build on that heritage with a new approach was a fun creative challenge.”

WeatherTech has a history of Super Bowl commercials, with many emphasizing its commitment to American manufacturing and product quality.

Notable previous advertisements include the 2023 “We All Win” spot, which celebrated the company’s success in defying critics of American manufacturing, and the 2020 “Lucky Dog” commercial, which featured Scout, the company’s golden retriever mascot.

However, the most recent teaser not only shows off WeatherTech’s products, but it also tells an entertaining story that appeals to people of all ages. WeatherTech’s Super Bowl commercial, which combines nostalgia with a modern, adventurous spirit, stands out as its most engaging and memorable to date.

Source

For You!

The Super Bowl teaser from Weather Tech is going to be crazy

The Super Bowl teaser from Weather Tech is going to be crazy

County mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl death

County mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl death

According to Ohio police, a 3-year-old was found gasping for air in a bug-infested home. Dad sentenced

According to Ohio police, a 3-year-old was found gasping for air in a bug-infested home. Dad sentenced

Police are investigating murders in Missouri and Arkansas after a woman admitted to shooting her husband and two others

Police are investigating murders in Missouri and Arkansas after a woman admitted to shooting her husband and two others

A small plane has crashed in Philadelphia, according to the governor of Pennsylvania

A small plane has crashed in Philadelphia, according to the governor of Pennsylvania

Oliver

Recommend For You

$725 Stimulus Payments Rolling Out in California—Everything You Need to Know!

$725 Stimulus Payments Rolling Out in California—Everything You Need to Know!

It’s official – IRS releases this notice affecting all taxpayers

It’s official – IRS releases this notice affecting all taxpayers

SNAP Benefits Under Trump Confusion Over Federal Allotments Funding Freeze

SNAP Benefits Under Trump: Confusion Over Federal Allotments Funding Freeze

The 3 new changes in the law this 2025 that will affect your pocketbook – attention large families

The 3 new changes in the law this 2025 that will affect your pocketbook – attention large families

Up to $5700 can be paid to you if you have one of these $1 bills just because it has this inscription error

Up to $5700 can be paid to you if you have one of these $1 bills just because it has this inscription error

Good news – new refund for Pennsylvania residents – here’s how to claim it

Good news – new refund for Pennsylvania residents – here’s how to claim it

Confirmed by the IRS – so you can file your tax return for free up to this deadline

Confirmed by the IRS – so you can file your tax return for free up to this deadline

It’s official IRS to claim $5,000 from citizens who file their tax returns in this way

It’s official: IRS to claim $5,000 from citizens who file their tax returns in this way

Can you get a head start on Tax Files 2025 Here’s the earlies you can

Can you get a head start on Tax Files 2025? Here’s the earlies you can

Confirmed by the IRS – $11,000 refund to those individuals who meet these requirements and claim the payment this way

Confirmed by the IRS – $11,000 refund to those individuals who meet these requirements and claim the payment this way

Complete change of the Giro Postal Order as of this date – now with these new security measures

Complete change of the Giro Postal Order as of this date – now with these new security measures

Maximize Your Retirement These Are the States That Don’t Tax Retirement Income

Maximize Your Retirement: These Are the States That Don’t Tax Retirement Income

Leave a Comment