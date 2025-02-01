The Super Bowl teaser from Weather Tech is going to be crazy

In WeatherTech’s latest Super Bowl teaser, four fearless women over 70 take to the open road in a classic 1963 Lincoln Continental convertible, proving that adventure knows no age limits.

The high-energy spot, created by longtime agency partner Pinnacle Advertising, celebrates boldness, freedom, and fun while set to Steppenwolf’s roaring anthem Born to Be Wild.

WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil emphasized the brand’s Super Bowl history, stating that this year’s campaign takes an unexpected but highly entertaining turn.

“Our American-made story is well-known to the US consumer through our 12-year history of advertising on the Super Bowl,” according to MacNeil. “This year, we saw an opportunity to stand out on advertising’s biggest stage with an unexpected and highly entertaining spot.”

An Unexpected Ride on Advertising’s Biggest Stage

The ad, directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker Joseph Kahn (who has worked on music videos for Taylor Swift, Eminem, Britney Spears, and others), turns a simple drive into a music-video-inspired joyride.

As the women tag trucks, flirt at stoplights, and celebrate Bingo victories, their wild side is fully unleashed—all while staying safe with WeatherTech’s American-made gear. Watch the 60-second teaser below.

According to Pinnacle Advertising CEO Michael Magnusson, hiring Kahn as director was a deliberate decision to inject music-video-level energy into the spot.

“We purposefully brought on Joseph Kahn to give this year’s ad the energy and entertainment value to make a bold splash,” according to Magnusson. “The audience knows the WeatherTech brand for its American-made messaging, so the chance to build on that heritage with a new approach was a fun creative challenge.”

WeatherTech has a history of Super Bowl commercials, with many emphasizing its commitment to American manufacturing and product quality.

Notable previous advertisements include the 2023 “We All Win” spot, which celebrated the company’s success in defying critics of American manufacturing, and the 2020 “Lucky Dog” commercial, which featured Scout, the company’s golden retriever mascot.

However, the most recent teaser not only shows off WeatherTech’s products, but it also tells an entertaining story that appeals to people of all ages. WeatherTech’s Super Bowl commercial, which combines nostalgia with a modern, adventurous spirit, stands out as its most engaging and memorable to date.

