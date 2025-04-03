US local news

The student-athlete who was stabbed and killed at the Texas high school track meet has been named

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

The student-athlete who was stabbed and killed at the Texas high school track meet has been named

According to Fox 4 KDFW, the student-athlete who was stabbed during a UIL District 11, 5A track meet at David Kuykendall Stadium on Wednesday morning has been identified.

Frisco ISD has confirmed that the athlete killed was Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old Frisco Memorial sprinter who also played football.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, is the suspect in custody and is being held without bond, according to the report.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., when two students got into a fight. As a result of the stabbing, the track meet was temporarily suspended but later canceled, and Frisco police are currently investigating why the murder occurred.

Students were released from the track meet and immediately transported home via bus.

“The stadium was immediately secured, and students were quickly released and transported back to their home campus by FISD buses,” Frisco ISD said in a statement, according to the report.

SOURCE

For You!

If You’ve Experienced These 10 Things, You’ve Lived in West New Hampshire for Far Too Long

If You’ve Experienced These 10 Things, You’ve Lived in West New Hampshire for Far Too Long

12 Stereotypes About Hawaii That Need to Be Put to Rest – Right Now

12 Stereotypes About Hawaii That Need to Be Put to Rest – Right Now

We Dare You to Say These 11 Montana Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

We Dare You to Say These 11 Montana Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in West Virginia

Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in West Virginia

8 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Maine

8 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Maine

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

DOGE Stimulus Checks: Latest Updates on Potential Taxpayer Payments

DOGE Stimulus Checks: Latest Updates on Potential Taxpayer Payments

IRS Warning: Retirees Must Follow This Tax Rule or Pay the Price

IRS Warning: Retirees Must Follow This Tax Rule or Pay the Price

The payment schedule for SNAP Food Stamps for April is now available for all states

IRS Updates EITC & ACTC Refund Schedule: What Taxpayers Need to Know

IRS Updates EITC & ACTC Refund Schedule: What Taxpayers Need to Know

Florida SNAP Benefits: Confirmed Payment Dates for This Week

Florida SNAP Benefits: Confirmed Payment Dates for This Week

SNAP-eligible food items for Thanksgivings and Christmas with $292 Food Stamp checks

SNAP-eligible food items for Thanksgivings and Christmas with $292 Food Stamp checks

$12,000 Worth 2004 Texas Quarter with a Hidden Cactus Error Do You Own One

$12,000 Worth 2004 Texas Quarter with a Hidden Cactus Error: Do You Own One?

Thousands of Taxpayers Will Receive Refunds From the IRS in April 2025

Thousands of Taxpayers Will Receive Refunds From the IRS in April 2025

$5,000 stimulus checks Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

$5,000 stimulus checks: Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

Stimulus checks Are DOGE dividends actually coming What Trump and Musk have said

Stimulus checks: Are DOGE dividends actually coming? What Trump and Musk have said

Latest IRS refunds update Who’s getting a payment until 31 March

Latest IRS refunds update: Who’s getting a payment until 31 March

$1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify

$1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify

Leave a Comment