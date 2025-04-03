The student-athlete who was stabbed and killed at the Texas high school track meet has been named

According to Fox 4 KDFW, the student-athlete who was stabbed during a UIL District 11, 5A track meet at David Kuykendall Stadium on Wednesday morning has been identified.

Frisco ISD has confirmed that the athlete killed was Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old Frisco Memorial sprinter who also played football.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, is the suspect in custody and is being held without bond, according to the report.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., when two students got into a fight. As a result of the stabbing, the track meet was temporarily suspended but later canceled, and Frisco police are currently investigating why the murder occurred.

Students were released from the track meet and immediately transported home via bus.

“The stadium was immediately secured, and students were quickly released and transported back to their home campus by FISD buses,” Frisco ISD said in a statement, according to the report.

SOURCE