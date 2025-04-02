The SSI Payments to Restart in April 2025: Some Will Get Up to $1,450 in Hours

Every month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends Supplemental Security Income (SSI) funds on the first business day. This applies to seniors, people with disabilities, and those with visual impairments who meet the low-income criteria.

The basic rule is straightforward: if day 1 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the payment is deferred to the previous Friday. This ensures that the money does not arrive late due to weekend issues. It’s like having a birthday on a Sunday and celebrating it on Friday: the same logic applies to bank deposits.

Many people are curious about this particular detail. The first day of March 2025 fell on a Saturday. Following SSA guidelines, the March payment was moved to the last Friday of February, the 28th.

As a result, SSI recipients received their payments on the same day rather than the following month. There was no second payment in March because that date had previously been covered.

April 2025: Everything returns to normal in the SSI program

In April, things change. The first of that month falls on a Tuesday, which is a regular business day. This means you will receive your deposit on the first of the month, with no changes or adjustments. There are no moved dates on the official SSA calendar.

It’s a reminder that when the first day falls on a weekday, there are no surprises: the money arrives as usual.

Delays may occur as a result of technical issues or banking errors. The SSA recommends waiting three business days (excluding weekends and federal holidays) before contacting them.

For example, if you expected a payment on Wednesday, give them until the following Monday to call. Keep your contact information up to date in their system to avoid communication issues.

Special cases: Two payments in the same month can happen

This is a little-known fact. If the first day of the month falls on a Sunday or Saturday, payment is made on the preceding Friday. However, if this occurs in consecutive months (such as December and January), you may receive two deposits in the same month.

Assume May 1st is a Sunday: the May payment will arrive on April 30th, and if June begins on a Monday, the June payment will be the regular 1st. It’s uncommon, but it happens. In March 2025, this scenario did not apply, so only one advance payment was made.

Although this does not affect the payment deadlines, it is important to keep in mind. The monthly limit for individuals is $967, while for couples it is $1,450. These amounts may vary depending on your income, whether you own or rent, and whether you receive assistance from other sources.

The SSA updates these figures every year, so visit its website for the most up-to-date information: the most recent increase was 2.5% and will last until October, when the new cost of living adjustment (COLA) is implemented.

