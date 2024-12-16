The Social Security retirement age is projected to change in 2025

One of the changes that Social Security users will notice in 2025 is a higher full retirement age.

The figure represents the age at which employees become eligible to receive 100% of their retirement benefit based on lifetime earnings.

For years, the full retirement age was 65, but that changed in 1983 when Congress enacted legislation to progressively increase it to meet the rising anticipated lifetime, according to the Social Security Administration.

The full, or “normal” retirement age has been rapidly increasing in recent years, by two months for each successive birth year.

If you were born in 1958, for example, you would achieve full retirement age at 66 years and 8 months; but, if you were born the next year, your retirement age would be 66 years and 10 months. According to AARP, recipients born between May 2, 1958, and February 28, 1959 will reach full retirement age in 2025. For individuals born in 1960 or after, the retirement age will increase to 67.

Birth Year Full Retirement Age Payout From $1,000 Benefit If Taken At 62 1943-1954 66 $750 1955 66 and 2 months $741 1956 66 and 4 months $733 1957 66 and 6 months $725 1958 66 and 8 months $716 1959 66 and 10 months $708 1960 and later 67 $700

Workers may choose not to wait until their full retirement age and begin collecting benefits as early as 62, but at a lower rate. Those who can wait until they reach 70 to begin receiving benefits are rewarded with a greater benefit amount.

Other Social Security adjustments for 2025 include a reduced cost-of-living adjustment of 2.5%, down from 3.4%, a rise in maximum taxable wages from $168,000 to $176,100, and appointment-based services at Social Security offices around the country.

