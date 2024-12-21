The second largest gas station chain in Massachusetts is closing over 1000 stores

Massachusetts is an excellent place to live. Residents and visitors can enjoy city or county life, as well as a variety of restaurants and shopping opportunities.

Massachusetts has a large number of independent retailers, ranging from bookstores to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are an important part of the Massachusetts economy, big box stores also play a role.

In Massachusetts, the majority of gas stations and convenience stores are chain-owned. Mom-and-pop stores are becoming increasingly rare, and as the country’s reliance on gasoline shifts, so does the business of gas stations.

Second Largest Gas Station Chain in Massachusetts Closing 1000 Stores

The second-largest gas station chain in Massachusetts has announced the closure of over 1000 stores nationwide. According to Intersolar, the British oil and gas company announced a significant shift from its 2023 business strategy of returning to oil and gas.

The company stated that the rising cost of filling a vehicle’s gas tank is driving consumers away from gas-powered engines.

Where Will Shell Gas Stations Close?

Fortunately, it appears that most Massachusetts Shell stations will remain open. Texas may be the first major market to feel the squeeze, but retail gas station closures are likely to affect South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota.

