The Replacements’ Rock Legend Passes Away Due to Stroke Complications Dunlap Slim was 73 years old

The Replacements’ only substitute member died in 2012 after years in and out of the hospital due to a stroke. According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Slim Dunlap, 73, died at home after years of being bedridden and with little speech.

“Bob died at home today, 12:48 p.m., surrounded by family. We played him his ‘Live at the Turf Club (‘Thank You Dancers!)’ CD, and he left us shortly after listening to his performance of ‘Hillbilly Heaven’, which was pretty emotional,” his relatives stated.

“There was a natural drop during the last week. Overall, the cause was complications from his stroke.”

He joined The Replacements in 1987 while they toured in support of their Pleased to Meet Me record, the band’s planned commercial break, and represented a departure from original guitarist Bob Stinson following his dismissal.

The tougher sound was replaced by a poppier one, and Dunlap’s musical abilities allowed for a seamless transition.

Frontman Paul Westerberg nicknamed him Slim, partly to distinguish him from Stinson and because of his thin build. He also contributed variety to the group.

“I wanted someone bluesier, who was hip to country music, ’cause that’s where I envisioned the band going,” Westerberg stated in Bob Mehr’s biography in 2015.

His wife, Chrissie Dunlap, emphasized how her husband regarded the Replacements position as an opportunity to earn a consistent income while performing music professionally.

“He felt the obligation to bring home a steady paycheck, and [joining the Replacements] was a way for him to finally do that while playing music,” Chrissie recalled in a 2015 interview, noting their daughter’s remarkable reaction. “She was very into the Replacements. So having her father suddenly play in the band would be like my dad joining the Rolling Stones.”

In a 2023 interview with Perfect Sound Forever, the guitarist described his experience with the band as a roller coaster journey.

“No one could replace Bob. I learned his portions, but did them my way… It was both exciting and depressing—a roller coaster trip. It fulfilled several of my ambitions and opened possibilities for me.

“I’m extremely grateful to Paul, Tommy (Stinson), and Chris (Mars) for giving me this opportunity,” he stated.

