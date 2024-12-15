US local news

The remains of a missing Illinois man were discovered in a pickup buried in the Mississippi River.

Human remains discovered three months ago in a pickup truck in the Mississippi River have been recognized as those of a man reported missing in 2019, according to Illinois authorities.

“The East Moline Police Department continues to investigate this incident as a homicide,” Chief Jeff Ramsey stated in a prepared statement.

The remains were identified as Daniel Claeys, a local guy in his early thirties when his family reported him missing in 2019. The pickup truck was reported stolen in 2017.

The automobile, buried in deep mud, was discovered in September in the Mississippi River near an East Moline boat ramp. Investigators used DNA to determine the identification of the remains.

“Family has been notified and they now have some closure knowing their family member has been located,” Ramsey told reporters Thursday afternoon.

He stated that investigators will continue to work to solve Claeys’ disappearance and death.

Missing mother of 4 found shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her boyfriend she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ boyfriend arrested

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a 'horror show'.

Toledo woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man on Friday the thirteenth.

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

Regret statements': ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos' 'rape' comments

