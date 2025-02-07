US local news

The pilot of the drone that attacked the firefighting jet risks a prison sentence

Last month, we wrote about a collision between a civilian drone and a firefighting plane. The drone pilot has now agreed to plead guilty and faces up to one year in prison.

What happened?

At the height of the California wildfires in January, a civilian drone collided with a firefighting aircraft over the Palisades fire. Fortunately, the crew managed to safely land the plane following the crash that destroyed the drone. However, the impact caused a large hole in the firefighting aircraft’s wing.

As a result, it was grounded for several days for repairs and was unable to assist in the fight against the devastating wildfires.

Outcry

At the time, the drone community was quick to condemn the pilot’s recklessness. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also clarified the laws and regulations governing drone use. A spokesperson stated that “interfering with firefighting efforts on public lands is a federal crime punishable by up to 12 months in prison.”

The FAA can also impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 on any drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, law enforcement, or emergency response operations.”

Court case

On Friday, January 31, Peter Tripp Akemann agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unsafe drone operation. Akemann launched his drone from the top of a parking structure in Santa Monica. He flew the drone more than a mile and a half toward the Palisades fire before losing sight of it. The drone eventually collided with the firefighting plane.

Glen Jonas, Akemann’s defense attorney, issued a media statement saying that his client was “deeply sorry for the mistake he made.” It also said that Akemann “accepts responsibility for his grave error in judgment.”

Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, stated, “The FAA has very strict guidelines about drone registration and where drones can be flown.

The pilot is responsible; if firefighters are using aircraft to extinguish a fire, this should be a red flag. Lack of common sense and ignorance of your responsibilities as a drone pilot will not protect you from criminal charges.”

Plea agreement

Akemann has not yet formally filed his plea. However, as part of his plea agreement, Akemann must complete 150 hours of wildfire-related community service. In addition, he must pay $65,000 in restitution for plane damage.

While Akemann is allowed to remain out of jail during the case, he is under court supervision. Acting US Attorney Joseph McNally said a judge will decide Akemann’s final sentence, but he could face up to a year in prison.

What We Think

The irresponsible actions of a small group of pilots, such as Akemann, cause problems for the entire drone community. In this case, Akemann endangered the lives of the two passengers on the plane. He also hampered efforts to combat wildfires, resulting in increased destruction and risk to firefighters on the ground.

While Akemann has accepted responsibility for his actions, he now faces community service, a monetary fine, and possible imprisonment. Hopefully, this will discourage other drone users from violating the law in the future.

