The owner noticed that her dog had a large belly, so she took her to the vet and was surprised by the results

One of the most difficult things a rescuer goes through is discovering that the owner of a puppy is abusing them.

They must drive to the house, confront the owner, and explain that what they are doing is wrong, before attempting to take the puppy into their care and transporting them as far away from the location as possible.

This is exactly what happened when a concerned neighbor contacted a local rescuer, informing them that an adorable puppy desperately needed their assistance.

After hours of searching for the right house, the rescuer arrived at the location.

They immediately noticed a cage in the yard, from which a sad, tired face looked out at them, as if she were pleading for help.

The rescuer confronted the owner immediately, explaining that this was not the proper way to treat any animal. However, the owner informed them that they did not want to pay any medical bills; they simply wanted to have puppies.

The rescuer refused to give the pup away because it had an extremely swollen belly and needed to be taken to the vet as soon as possible.

As they looked down, they noticed the puppy staring at them with hopeful eyes, begging them not to leave without her. The rescuer decided to offer the owner money in exchange for the puppy, which the owner accepted.

Finally, this beautiful girl was in the capable hands of a man who would do everything possible to ensure her well-being!

At The Vet

After an hour’s drive, the rescuer arrived at the local veterinarian, where the patient pup was thoroughly examined.

The veterinarians discovered that she had an excess of fluid in her heart, causing it to press on her lungs.

The puppy was extremely nervous as she underwent a procedure to drain her belly. Fortunately, the loving hoomans around her helped her feel a lot better.

After all of the fluid had been drained, the rescuer realized how malnourished the pup was. She was all skin and bones.

Nonetheless, everyone revealed that her health had stabilized, allowing them to finally concentrate on making her look like the most beautiful girl in the world.

New Life

As her appetite grew, she ate every meal with delight, gaining a lot of healthy weight in just three months.

The rescuer named her Dulce and couldn’t believe it was the same dog they’d rescued months before.

I am confident that the future will bring sweet Dulce much happiness by connecting her to a loving family who will shower her with love, happiness, and adoration every day!

