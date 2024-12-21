The new legislation in Virginia go into effect on January 1st

Richmond, Virginia. Virginia will see some new laws in the coming year. These five laws take effect on January 1, 2025. Here’s what you should know.

1. Minimum wage will increase 41 cents:

Virginia’s minimum wage will rise to $12.41 an hour. This represents a slight increase from the commonwealth’s current minimum of $12 per hour.

The scheduled increase comes after lawmakers in the Virginia General Assembly spent the first half of the year attempting to pass a larger increase of $13.50 per hour for 2025 and $15 per hour for 2026. Despite passing the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed the legislation in March.

Instead, the smaller wage increase is the result of a 1975 law requiring the Commonwealth to adjust the state minimum to the Consumer Price Index – Urban, a figure calculated by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics after analyzing the cost of food, housing, clothing, transportation, and medical care, among other goods and services in urban areas.

The Virginia Department of Labor explained that because the Consumer Price Index predicted an annual increase of 3.4% in 2023, the $12-per-hour minimum wage would also need to rise by 3.4%

2. Legacy admission and donor status (HB 48):

Beginning January 1, Virginia universities are not permitted to give an advantage to students whose family members attended a specific school or whose family donated money to a college or university. This law affects all public universities in the state, including the University of Virginia, William and Mary, George Mason, James Madison, and Virginia Tech.