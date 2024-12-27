The New Jersey minimum wage will increase to $15.49 on January 1. However, not everyone gets the same boost

New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise by 36 cents to $15.49 per hour on January 1, 2025, the most recent of several scheduled increases signed into law by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in early 2019.

Murphy took office with the state’s minimum wage set at $8.60. He campaigned for an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour, which was a major issue for progressives at the time.

The state constitution ties the minimum wage to the consumer price index, which is essentially inflation.

“Aligning the state minimum wage with any increases in the cost of living is a critical step towards economic fairness and security for all New Jersey workers,” New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo stated in October. “This adjustment fosters a more equitable economy and ensures our workforce can continue to thrive.”

California, Connecticut, and Washington have higher minimum wage rates than New Jersey, while 20 states are subject to the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which has remained unchanged since 2009.

New York City and Long Island’s minimum wage is set at $16 per hour.

Not everyone gets the same wage increase

There are some exceptions to New Jersey’s $15.49-per-hour minimum wage: