The New Jersey drone mystery takes a hilarious turn, with a huge announcement promised in 30 days

By Oliver

Published on:

Drone sightings in New Jersey have been keeping people busy since mid-November, and the experience has been nothing short of thrilling. There have been over 5,000 reports to the FBI, and this is not a random increase in tech-related weirdness.

We’re talking about sightings that have residents across the state looking up more nervously than usual: military installations, civilian airspace, and even drone swarms emerging from the Atlantic.

Now, Dr. Steven Greer, the UFO world’s Dr. Strange, has joined the conversation, claiming that all of these mysterious flying lights are just the appetizer for something much bigger.

According to Greer, who spoke with Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty, the entire “alien invasion” drama is a staged distraction to conceal something far more serious: decades-long, government-funded, illegal UFO research programs.

If that wasn’t enough to keep you awake at night, Greer’s crystal ball predicts even more drama in the coming 30 days, with insiders preparing to reveal the full scope of these covert programs.

He added that the situation will gain momentum “in the next 30 days or so”:

“Coming forward in the next 30 days or so, they will bring forth positive evidence of this and the fact that these programs have been run illegally and outside of constitutional oversight.”

Why the rush? Some extraterrestrial civilizations appear to be growing tired of Earth’s hostility, and they may soon express their feelings in less than pleasant ways.

Dr. Steven Greer about aliens

Greer went full-on Area 51 mode during his appearance on Newsmax, claiming that a group of insiders, many of whom allegedly work at these shadowy facilities, will soon reveal evidence proving that “UAPs” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena for non-space nerds) have been a part of a long-standing cover-up.

Consider photos, videos, and stories about non-human craft—both the “real deal” and man-made knock-offs created using reverse-engineering technology.

Essentially, aliens are so 1950s. We’re talking about next-generation, military-made UFOs.

UFOs and EMPs

Now, let’s take a quick look at the technology behind these alleged phenomena. EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) weapons are reportedly used to destroy alien ships.

Greer’s sources claim that this technology has been refined since the infamous 1947 Roswell crash. Don’t even get him started on the UFOs that aren’t from another galaxy—they’re reverse-engineered right here on Earth.

The alien “biologics” and the dark truth

It does not end there. Greer revealed that some of these “alien encounters” do not even involve extraterrestrials, but rather government-manufactured drones used in psychological operations.

Plot twist: the abductions were most likely man-made and intended to mess with people’s heads. Greer claimed that the alien visitors come in a variety of shapes and sizes, ranging from a foot and a half to ten feet tall.

But don’t worry, these beings don’t appear to be attempting to blow up the White House. Instead, they are said to be non-hostile, hanging out with the government, possibly alive, in some intergalactic zoo.

Drone sightings

Let’s go back to the drones spotted over New Jersey. These are not ordinary hobby drones. They’ve been buzzing around military sites, flying in patterns that resemble military maneuvers.

Some witnesses reported seeing more than 50 drones flying out of the ocean.

The state’s officials are attempting to calm the masses. Governor Phil Murphy is on the case, assuring everyone that the feds are investigating and that there is no need to panic.

The FAA banned drones in 31 local jurisdictions, and the FBI is combing through drone footage to figure out who is behind it all.

SOURCE

Oliver

