The mother, whose child could barely move and was unconscious for days, never phoned 911 because she feared that the issue would attract unwanted attention from others until the girl died, was charged.

Houston, Texas – A jury indicted a Texas lady, 36-year-old Denize, and her 40-year-old husband, GeraId, for failing to seek medical assistance for her child in order to avoid drawing unfavorable attention, court documents show. Mirenda, a 12-year-old girl, died earlier this year from life-threatening injuries sustained many days prior. Instead of seeking medical attention or transporting the child to a hospital, the mother and her partner opt to treat the daughter at home, using homemade liquids and supplemental oxygen.

Last Monday, the mother and her husband were indicted on charges related to her daughter’s death in August of this year. Prosecutors claim the lady and her partner ‘failed to seek medical treatment for the child, even though she was mentally and physically impaired and non-responsive.’ The Texas couple reportedly attempted to treat the child at home with homemade liquids and vitamins, despite the fact that she was unable to swallow or was comatose. The couple, who are scheduled for a jury trial in February next year, was released on a $200,000 bail, according to court documents.

During the investigation, authorities revealed that the infant had been severely damaged many days before her death. Instead of seeking medical assistance or transporting the girl to a hospital, the couple decided to treat her at home. For the following few days, the youngster was unresponsive, unable to speak, and could hardly move her hands.

During an interview with detectives, the mother and her husband allegedly revealed that they did not contact 911 or seek medical help for the child because they did not want to attract negative attention. Despite the fact that the youngster couldn’t swallow or move, the Texas parents tried to treat him with homemade beverages and supplements. According to court records, the mother called 911 when the infant had respiratory trouble. The girl was transported to the hospital, where physicians declared her deceased.

According to the court filings, the couple offered the child vitamin-rich liquids in an attempt to treat her from a severe illness. Instead of getting their daughter to the hospital, they kept her at home, where the critically injured youngster lay on a pallet, drifting in and out of awareness. Investigators suspect the parents were hesitant to seek medical attention because they did not want law enforcement to visit their home, which authorities characterized as ‘unkept.’

