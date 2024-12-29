The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has implemented new increases in grant payments, providing financial relief to vulnerable members of society.

SASSA began distributing these increased payments in October, ensuring that beneficiaries received their grants smoothly and on time. In a recent interview, SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi discussed the new changes, how the payment process is being managed, and what beneficiaries can expect in the future.

Beginning with the old age pension, SASSA has slightly increased the grant amount for recipients. Individuals under the age of 75 used to receive R2,180; however, as of October, they now receive R2,190.

For those 75 and older, the payment has increased from R2,200 to R2,210. While this increase may appear insignificant (only R10 per month), it is part of SASSA’s ongoing efforts to provide financial assistance despite limited budget allocations.

Other grants with a modest increase include:

Disability Grant : Receives an additional R10.

: Receives an additional R10. Care Dependency Grant : Also increased by R10.

: Also increased by R10. War Veterans Grant: Recipients receive an additional R10 as well.

Notably, the Child Support Grant did not receive an increase during this adjustment. The most recent increases follow a previous adjustment in April 2024, when other grant categories were also raised.

Why the R10 Increase?

Many may wonder why grant increases have been limited to R10, especially given rising living costs. Paseka Letsatsi explained that, while the increase appears to be minor, it is the result of larger budgetary constraints managed by the Department of Social Development and National Treasury. SASSA is responsible for administering these funds in accordance with the government’s policies and budget.

South Africa’s total budget for social grants is R265 billion, which is a significant amount that will benefit millions of people across a variety of grant categories. After careful consideration of economic conditions and other factors, the National Treasury determines how much each grant can be increased.

SASSA Payment Process Improvements

SASSA has also implemented a staggered payment schedule to ensure that the grant distribution process runs smoothly and without large crowds at payment points. Payments are spread out over several days to avoid congestion, particularly for the elderly and disabled. Payments are spread out between the second and fourth of each month. According to Letsatsi, the primary goal of this approach is to keep vulnerable people from getting stuck in long lines with younger, more able-bodied beneficiaries, such as those receiving Child Support Grants.

Addressing Issues at Cash Pay Points

In recent months, some rural beneficiaries expressed concern about the closure of cash pay points, leaving many without local access to their grants.

SASSA has responded by reevaluating its decisions and working to ensure that services remain accessible in areas with limited infrastructure. For people living in remote areas, traveling long distances to collect grants can be difficult, with some spending up to R300 on transportation.

Letsatsi emphasized that SASSA is committed to bringing services closer to beneficiaries in these areas, so that they do not have to spend a large portion of their grant on transportation.

Encouragement to Use Bank Cards for Transactions

SASSA has encouraged beneficiaries to use their bank cards for transactions rather than withdrawing all of their funds in cash at once. This measure reduces the risk of theft and allows recipients to withdraw money as needed without carrying large amounts of cash. The card can be used at a variety of retail stores and ATMs, making it a more secure and convenient option for many.

Moving Forward

SASSA’s payment system has evolved significantly, ensuring that even during difficult times, vulnerable members of society continue to receive the financial assistance they require.

While the grant increases are modest, they are part of a larger effort to keep the country’s social welfare program within budgetary constraints. SASSA’s commitment to improving service delivery, particularly for remote communities, remains a top priority.

Many people will hope for more significant increases as the economy improves, but for the time being, SASSA is focused on delivering the available funds in a safe and efficient manner. Beneficiaries are encouraged to use their cards for transactions, with the assurance that their grants will remain accessible and secure.

