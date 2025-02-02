The mayor has a special message for the killer who shot a nine-year-old boy in Newark

According to an Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson, the boy was shot while exiting a vehicle with his father and sister at around 5:27 p.m. on Osborne Terrace.

A 36-year-old man, who appears to be unrelated to the child, was also shot during the incident. Details about his injuries were not immediately available.

Ras J. Baraka, the mayor of Newark, expressed his outrage over the tragedy, calling it “incomprehensible” and vowing justice.

“The killer should be aware that we are after you. “We will not stop until we find you, so turn yourself in now,” Baraka said in a statement. He added that the Newark Police Division and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are cooperating to bring the shooter to justice.

Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones has announced a $10,000 reward through the Crime Stoppers Program for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information should call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432). All calls will be kept confidential.

