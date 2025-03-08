US local news

The manhunt is over after the escaped trusty is captured

By Oliver

Published on:

The manhunt is over after the escaped trusty is captured

Adams County, Mississippi – Late Friday evening, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten confirmed Myco Fort’s capture.

Fort was arrested near Morgantown’s Northgate area.

He will face charges of grand larceny, escape, and destruction of county property.

He has been taken to the Adams County Jail.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten provided additional information about how a man managed to escape from the Adams County Jail earlier Friday.

Myco Fort, 21, managed to flee the scene early Friday morning.

Fort was jailed for burglary. He was acting as a trusty.

Patten told WLBT that he received a call about the escape around 3:30 a.m.

He immediately began searching for the suspect and investigating how he escaped.

“Dereliction of duty is why he was able to walk out of this jail,” the sheriff stated.

Patten went on to say that Fort was able to locate the key to an unmarked police vehicle. He then crashed the unit near 48 Morgantown Rd.

Authorities say Fort fled the scene and went to the Oakland subdivision across the street, where he was last seen on video.

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff believed Fort was still in the Morgantown area and had set up a one-mile perimeter.

Source

For You!

A holdover from the previous administration, the Mexican finance minister, steps down and is replaced by deputy

A holdover from the previous administration, the Mexican finance minister, steps down and is replaced by deputy

Man condemned in 1984, apprehended by authorities after escaping the state penitentiary

Man condemned in 1984, apprehended by authorities after escaping the state penitentiary

The manhunt is over after the escaped trusty is captured

The manhunt is over after the escaped trusty is captured

This week, Shannon's Big 3 includes the arrest of a notable Joplin doctor

This week, Shannon’s Big 3 includes the arrest of a notable Joplin doctor

Earth-shaking, country-shaking proposition' Judge dismisses Trump administration's argument about president's ability to override Congress on foreign spending

Earth-shaking, country-shaking proposition’: Judge dismisses Trump administration’s argument about president’s ability to override Congress on foreign spending

Oliver

Recommend For You

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California Find out the eligibility

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California: Find out the eligibility

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever: 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

Confirmed by the IRS – this is the last day to file for disaster assistance in the U.S. – how to apply

Confirmed by the IRS – this is the last day to file for disaster assistance in the U.S. – how to apply

Don’t miss out on your SNAP benefit in 2025 – you have until today to start the renewal process

Don’t miss out on your SNAP benefit in 2025 – you have until today to start the renewal process

IRS Tax Refund in March — You can receive your money on these dates

IRS Tax Refund in March — You can receive your money on these dates

How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S

How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S

The IRS gives advice on how to avoid scams on your Tax Return

The IRS gives advice on how to avoid scams on your Tax Return

Leave a Comment