The manhunt is over after the escaped trusty is captured

Adams County, Mississippi – Late Friday evening, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten confirmed Myco Fort’s capture.

Fort was arrested near Morgantown’s Northgate area.

He will face charges of grand larceny, escape, and destruction of county property.

He has been taken to the Adams County Jail.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten provided additional information about how a man managed to escape from the Adams County Jail earlier Friday.

Myco Fort, 21, managed to flee the scene early Friday morning.

Fort was jailed for burglary. He was acting as a trusty.

Patten told WLBT that he received a call about the escape around 3:30 a.m.

He immediately began searching for the suspect and investigating how he escaped.

“Dereliction of duty is why he was able to walk out of this jail,” the sheriff stated.

Patten went on to say that Fort was able to locate the key to an unmarked police vehicle. He then crashed the unit near 48 Morgantown Rd.

Authorities say Fort fled the scene and went to the Oakland subdivision across the street, where he was last seen on video.

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff believed Fort was still in the Morgantown area and had set up a one-mile perimeter.

