The Legality of Car Sleeping in New Hampshire: You Need to Know

By Oliver

Published on:

The Legality of Car Sleeping in New Hampshire You Need to Know

In New Hampshire, there are no specific laws prohibiting sleeping in your car, particularly at rest areas. However, there are certain conditions and restrictions you should be aware of:

Legal Considerations

  • Rest Areas: New Hampshire does not have laws against sleeping in your vehicle at rest areas. In fact, the state encourages drowsy drivers to pull over and sleep in their cars rather than on the grass or picnic tables.
  • Private Property: Sleeping in your car on private property without permission can lead to trespassing charges. Some stores allow overnight parking in designated areas, so it’s important to check for signage.
  • DWI Laws: New Hampshire’s DWI laws are strict. Even if you’re not driving, you can be charged with DWI if you’re in “actual physical control” of the vehicle while impaired. This means sleeping in your car after drinking is risky and could lead to legal trouble.

Safety and Practical Tips

  • Choose Safe Locations: Opt for well-lit, populated areas like rest stops or designated parking lots that allow overnight stays.
  • Respect Local Rules: Always check for posted signs or local regulations regarding overnight parking.
  • Stay Sober: Never sleep in your car if you’ve been drinking, as this can lead to DWI charges.

While sleeping in your car is generally allowed in New Hampshire, especially at rest areas, it’s crucial to be aware of local regulations and avoid sleeping on private property without permission. Additionally, the state’s DWI laws can pose significant legal risks if you’re impaired.

