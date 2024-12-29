US local news

The latest winter prediction increases the chance of lowland snow in western Washington

By Oliver

Snow has fallen in the Cascades, which has been good news for skiers but challenging for drivers.

Now that winter has officially arrived, many people may be wondering what experts predict for temperatures and precipitation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center predicts a rise in temperatures followed by a drop.

The most recent 8-to-14-day outlook map indicates a 50-60% chance of above-normal temperatures in western Washington.

At the same time, government forecasters predict a 33-40% chance of above-average rainfall.

However, top forecasters at the National Weather Service have said that a good round or two of lowland snow is possible this winter.

According to the seasonal temperature outlook, our area has a 50% chance of experiencing below-normal temperatures in the first quarter of 2025.

The seasonal precipitation outlook predicts the same level of above-normal precipitation.

If those forecasts hold true this winter, that means a mild start, followed by some snow days for the kids before spring.

