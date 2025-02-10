The judge’s ‘hopelessly unclear’ ruling prohibiting DOGE accessing Treasury raises concerns. Bessent may also be shut out

A federal judge’s order prohibiting DOGE from accessing Treasury Department data is so vague that some legal experts believe it prevents the agency’s secretary from reviewing records and systems, prompting Republicans to criticize what they see as judicial overreach.

U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York Paul Engelmayer, a former President Barack Obama appointee, issued a temporary restraining order on Saturday, siding with 19 Democratic state attorneys general who claimed that giving DOGE “full access” to the Treasury’s payment systems violated the law.

The lawsuit was spearheaded by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a longtime Trump critic who stated that her office is “prepared to fight back” following President Donald Trump’s November election victory.

“The judge’s order is rightly being attacked as, at worst, prohibiting the secretary of the Treasury from accessing the Treasury Department’s databases, and at best, as being hopelessly ambiguous and confusing,” the Federalist’s senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

The judge’s sweeping order, issued Saturday, prohibits DOGE from accessing the Treasury system until at least February 14, when Engelmayer will hold a hearing to revisit the matter.

The order’s provisions specifically deny “political appointees, special government employees, and any government employee detailed from an agency outside the Treasury Department access to Treasury Department payment systems or any other data maintained by the Treasury Department containing personally identifiable information.”

The defendants in the case are President Trump, Secretary Scott Bessent, and the United States Treasury.

Conservatives and legal experts on social media have slammed the order’s language, which reportedly bars Bessent from Treasury data.

On Sunday, Fox News Digital contacted the Treasury, White House, and Southern District for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

“To comprehend how bad Judge Engelmayer’s decision was granting [a temporary restraining order] barring the Secretary of the Treasury Dept as well as DOGE & every other political appointee from accessing data, you need to compare to parallel case where a judge denied injunction,” Cleveland wrote in response to X.

Others on social media argued that the order does not prohibit Bessent from accessing the data, but rather from granting access to political appointees, special government employees, and government officials outside the Treasury Department.

Cleveland told Fox News Digital on Sunday that, despite the order’s vague language, the attorneys general lack standing to challenge DOGE and the Treasury.

“There is a more fatal flaw in the [temporary restraining order]: The Plaintiffs have no standing to challenge DOGE and the Treasury Department’s decision to grant read-only access to certain members of that executive agency’s team.”

DOGE cannot use read-only access to the Treasury Department’s system to freeze grants to the Blue States or their citizens, nor does it expose Plaintiffs to an increased hacking risk. And without standing, there is no basis to file a lawsuit, let alone justify the TRO,” she stated.

Bessent wrote to Congress early last week, stating that DOGE was given “read only” access to Treasury data and that the investigation had “not caused payments for obligations such as Social Security and Medicare to be delayed or re-routed.”

DOGE, led by Musk, has been conducting an investigation blitz on the federal government to root out government overspending and fraud. Musk stated following Engelmayer’s ruling that DOGE had already discovered fraud at the national treasury.

“[Friday], I was told that individuals with no SSN or even a temporary ID number are currently receiving over $100 billion in entitlement payments each year. “If accurate, this is extremely suspicious,” Musk wrote hours after the decision.

“When I asked if anyone at Treasury had a rough estimate of how much of that number is unequivocal and obvious fraud, the consensus in the room was about half, or $50 billion per year or $1 billion per week!! This is completely insane and needs to be addressed immediately.”

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in on the order on Sunday, describing it as a judge attempting to limit “the executive’s legitimate power.”

“If a judge tried to tell a general how to carry out a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge attempted to direct the attorney general on how to exercise her prosecutorial discretion, that would also be illegal. “Judges are not permitted to control the executive’s legitimate power,” he wrote to X.

