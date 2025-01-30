The IRS is offering a $1,400 stimulus check in the United States: steps and criteria for obtaining

Government institutions must work for the benefit of citizens. As a result, one of their primary goals is to prevent economic vulnerability by launching new aid packages for specific groups.

In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will issue a stimulus check to one million eligible US citizens who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns.

This is a deposit of up to $1,400 that will only be given to people who were unaware they were eligible or did not file a tax return that year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, stimulus checks were introduced to help people in the United States who were experiencing economic hardship.

In this sense, payments began at the end of December last year and should arrive in most cases within the next few days, around the end of January or early February.

Stimulus check eligibility criteria

Most eligible individuals have already received the full amount of their credit in advance and do not need to include it on their 2021 tax return.

In addition, the IRS made additional payments, known as “plus-up” payments, to those who received a third round Economic Impact Payment based on information on their 2019 tax return but were eligible for a larger amount based on their 2020 tax return.

According to the conditions of the US Internal Revenue Service, the main requirements for claimants to be eligible for these stimulus checks are as follows:

The first requirement is related to income limits. Full payments will be made to those with incomes of up to $75,000 in 2021, which must be declared on your taxes in order for the IRS to send you the stimulus check. Note that married couples filing jointly must have an annual income of up to $150,000 in 2021. Payments will be gradually reduced as income exceeds these limits. The marital status used for tax return purposes is also an important factor, although it does not disqualify you from receiving the money. Those with dependents may also be eligible, including those caring for elderly dependents. It is necessary to have a Social Security number or an ITIN, which is a taxpayer personal identification number. This implies that the person must file taxes.

Checking to see if a person is eligible

Use the "Get My Payment" tool available on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website.

Submit your tax returns and your income. If for some reason you did not send in your forms, you can use the IRS Non-Filers tool or file a simple return.

Claim payments due through the Recovery Rebate Credit found on Form 1040.

Finally, the IRS states that “the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit must be claimed on the 2021 tax return to receive this money.” On the other hand, this agency will not calculate it automatically because it began accepting 2021 tax returns on January 24.”

