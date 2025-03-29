The investigation into the death of a person discovered in a car trunk continues

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release issued this week, officers were notified earlier this month of a body discovered in a burned vehicle towed to Schrader Towing in Shell Knob.

The body was identified as Lance McCullough, 55, of Aurora, following DNA testing. The car had been discovered near Verona before being towed.

According to the release, the car was registered to him, and his mother, Carolyn Gentry, informed law enforcement that her son was in possession of the vehicle and had not seen him in several days.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are also investigating the incident.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to call 417-847-6556.

