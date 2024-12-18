The Impacts of Shooting Down a Drone in New York State

As reports of mysterious drones flying over various sections of New York State continue, some ask if it’s acceptable to shoot them down.

In New York, shooting down a drone is against the law, and there are serious consequences. Even if a drone is causing problems or breaching privacy, shooting it down is not advisable and may result in legal ramifications.

Federal Law and Penalties

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) states that firing at aircraft, including drones, is illegal under federal law. Intentionally destroying or disabling aircraft in the United States is a crime under 18 U.S. Code § 32, punishable by significant fines or up to 20 years in jail.

The FAA also advises that firing drones is extremely risky. A drone hit by gunshots may collide with people, buildings, or other aircraft, posing high risks of accidents and disaster.

Enforcing New York State Laws

In addition to federal regulations, New York statutes impose severe penalties for shooting down drones. In New York, individuals who shoot drones may face charges for property damage (under New York Penal Law §145.00) or endangering others by discharging guns in residential or public areas (under New York Penal Law §120.20).

People who illegally use firearms may suffer further legal ramifications as a result of New York’s strict gun regulations. Both federal and state statutes plainly declare that firing drones in New York is prohibited.

Protecting Privacy and Following the Law

Contact the Police: Inform the police about any suspected drone activity and provide as much information as possible to aid their investigation.

Report to the FAA: Use the FAA’s web system to report illegal drone activity and ensure that aviation standards are followed.

Keep Records: Take images or films of the drone and document any issues that occur with it, as these can be used in legal action against individuals who violate the restrictions.

