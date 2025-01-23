US local news

The House approves the Laken Riley Act, delivering the first bill to Trump’s desk

By Lucas

Published on:

The House approves the Laken Riley Act, delivering the first bill to Trump's desk

Washington — On Wednesday, the House approved the Laken Riley Act, signing off on Senate changes to the legislation aimed at expanding the federal government’s authority to detain illegal immigrants.

The House approved the legislation by a vote of 263 to 156. It now heads to President Trump’s desk, where it is expected to be the first piece of legislation he signs during his new term.

The bill is named after Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student killed by an undocumented Venezuelan immigrant last year.

It would broaden mandatory detention to include noncitizens convicted or charged with burglary, larceny, theft, or shoplifting, as well as those who admit to committing those crimes.

The legislation also includes a provision allowing state attorneys general to sue the federal government if they believe immigration policies have harmed their states or residents.

“This legislation would simply say that we have to detain some of the worst people who are here illegally,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas stated on the House floor Wednesday.

Some Democrats spent the floor debate leading up to the vote focusing on the pardons granted by President Trump to people convicted of participating in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, arguing that Republicans who supported the pardons were hypocritical in pushing this bill.

“These are the people who want you to believe, want us to believe, that they are keeping violent criminals off the streets,” New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated.

Earlier this month, the House approved a version of the legislation by a vote of 264 to 159, with 48 Democrats joining Republicans. It then moved to the Senate, where an amended version was approved with bipartisan support on Monday.

The Senate amended the legislation to include assault on a law enforcement officer and crimes resulting in the death “or serious bodily injury of another person” as grounds for mandatory detention.

Democrats had also hoped to make additional changes to the legislation, including protecting DACA recipients and eliminating the provision that empowers state attorneys general. Nonetheless, 12 Senate Democrats eventually supported the legislation, allowing it to pass.

The Democrats’ support comes after the measure was stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate last year, after being approved by the House first.

Following the 2024 election, in which immigration was a major issue, Democrats appear to be more willing to engage on the issue in the new Congress.

Nonetheless, the legislation has raised concerns among some Democrats, including whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement can fully enforce the new mandate without additional funding.

SOURCE

For You!

In a stunning U-turn, RFK Jr. informs Senate Republicans that he is now 'all for' immunizations

In a stunning U-turn, RFK Jr. informs Senate Republicans that he is now ‘all for’ immunizations

CNN boss Mark Thompson urged Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and 100 other journalists not to 'display fury' during Trump's inauguration, according to reports

CNN boss Mark Thompson urged Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and 100 other journalists not to ‘display fury’ during Trump’s inauguration, according to reports

Trump threatens Russia with taxation and sanctions if they do not agree to end the war

Trump threatens Russia with taxation and sanctions if they do not agree to end the war

A teen fatally kills a female pupil and wounds another at a Nashville high school, according to authorities

A teen fatally kills a female pupil and wounds another at a Nashville high school, according to authorities

Trump's immigration policies are already Wrecking the food industry

Trump’s immigration policies are already Wrecking the food industry

Lucas

Recommend For You

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025 Who is eligible

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025: Who is eligible?

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500 Here’s What to Check

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500: Here’s What to Check

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week: Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State 8 More to Continue More Days

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State: 8 More to Continue More Days

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025?

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

EITC Up to $7,830 How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

EITC Up to $7,830: How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

Leave a Comment