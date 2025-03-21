The Government to Send New $1,400 Stimulus Checks: You Better Claim Them ASAP

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun issuing stimulus checks of up to $1,400 per person as part of the Recovery Rebate Credit program, which has a $2.4 billion budget and is being closely monitored by millions of eligible beneficiaries who have until April 15, 2025 to claim the benefit.

According to the IRS, the credit is available to those who filed their 2021 tax returns but did not apply for the stimulus at the time. Those who did not file taxes that year may still be eligible if they submit their paperwork by the 2025 deadline.

Latest notice from the IRS: Claim the $1,400 stimulus check or lose it forever

The agency confirmed that automatic payments began in December for taxpayers who had already filed for 2021. Those who did not do so must submit their returns and claim the Recovery Refund Credit by April 15, 2025. “Eligible taxpayers will receive a letter notifying them of the payment,” the IRS stated via its official channels.

To determine your eligibility, the IRS suggests checking to see if the credit field on your 2021 return was left blank or marked as $0. An official told the press that “taxpayers who have not filed 2021 tax returns may be eligible, but they must file their returns before the established deadline.”

Are these the same stimulus checks proposed by DOGE?

Stimulus checks are intended to stimulate the economy, whereas tax refunds correspond to excess payments made to the Treasury. In both cases, the funds are received via check, direct deposit, or alternative methods such as prepaid cards. Initiatives like the $5,000 DOGE dividend, which is still being proposed, suggest that taxpayers should receive government savings back.

Although DOGE payments have not yet been implemented, their concept differs from the Recovery Refund Credit. While the IRS stimulus provides post-pandemic economic relief, the DOGE dividend is tied to the Department of Government Efficiency. “We might have to wait a while to receive DOGE stimulus payments,” an anonymous source explained.

how to claim the IRS stimulus check

The IRS sends notification letters to beneficiaries regardless of the payment method used. Those who filed in 2021 will not need to take any additional action. Those who did not file must submit their pending returns and apply for credit by April 2025.

The process entails reviewing tax documents, filling out appropriate forms, and ensuring that banking information is up to date. The agency warns about strict deadlines: “Eligible taxpayers must file their return and claim the credit before tax day, April 15,” the official statement stated.

Also See:- Social Security Payments on March 26, 2025: Who Gets Paid and What to Do If You Don’t Receive It