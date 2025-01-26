Cervical cancer affects thousands of women each year, but the symptoms are often subtle and may not appear until the disease progresses. According to Mayo Clinic gynaecologic oncologist Kristina Butler, one such symptom is a discharge with a “foul odour”.

She says, “When cervical cancer first develops, there may be no symptoms. As cervical cancer progresses, it may cause signs and symptoms like:The ‘foul’ smell that could be a sign of difficult-to-find cancer with few symptoms

Vaginal bleeding after intercourse, between periods or after menopause.

Menstrual bleeding that is heavier and lasts longer than usual.

Watery, bloody vaginal discharge that may be heavy and have a foul odour.

Pelvic pain or pain during intercourse.”

According to Cancer Research UK, 3,256 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in the UK each year. While more than half (51%) of those diagnosed in England live for ten years or more, the disease kills 853 people each year.

What is cervical cancer?

According to Dr Butler, cervical cancer begins when healthy cells in the cervix develop DNA changes. A cell’s DNA contains instructions that tell it what to do. The changes direct the cells to multiply rapidly.

“The cells live even though healthy cells would normally die as part of their natural life cycle. This results in an abnormally large number of cells. The cells may form a mass known as a tumor. The cells are capable of invading and destroying healthy body tissue. Over time, the cells can separate and spread throughout the body.

“The majority of cervical cancers are caused by HPV.” HPV is a common virus that spreads through sexual contact. Most people have no problems with the virus. It typically goes away on its own. For some, however, the virus can cause changes in the cells that may lead to cancer.

What are the risk factors to avoid

According to Dr Butler says there are a number of risk factors for cervical cancer. These include:

Smoking tobacco – smoking increases the risk of cervical cancer. When HPV infections happen in people who smoke, the infections tend to last longer and are less likely to go away. HPV causes most cervical cancers.

smoking increases the risk of cervical cancer. When HPV infections happen in people who smoke, the infections tend to last longer and are less likely to go away. HPV causes most cervical cancers. Increasing number of sexual partners – the greater your number of sexual partners, and the greater your partner’s number of sexual partners, the greater your chance of getting HPV.

the greater your number of sexual partners, and the greater your partner’s number of sexual partners, the greater your chance of getting HPV. Early sexual activity – having sex at an early age increases your risk of HPV.

having sex at an early age increases your risk of HPV. Other sexually transmitted infections – having other sexually transmitted infections, also called STIs, increases the risk of HPV, which can lead to cervical cancer. Other STIs that increase the risk include herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV/AIDS.

having other sexually transmitted infections, also called STIs, increases the risk of HPV, which can lead to cervical cancer. Other STIs that increase the risk include herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV/AIDS. A weakened immune system – you may be more likely to develop cervical cancer if your immune system is weakened by another health condition and you have HPV.

you may be more likely to develop cervical cancer if your immune system is weakened by another health condition and you have HPV. Exposure to miscarriage prevention medicine – if your parent took a medicine called diethylstilbestrol, also known as DES, while pregnant, your risk of cervical cancer might be increased. This medicine was used in the 1950s to prevent miscarriage. It’s linked to a type of cervical cancer called clear cell adenocarcinoma.

What can I do to prevent it?

There are several ways to cut your risk including screening and changing habits. Dr Butler advises you should:

Ask your doctor about the HPV vaccine – receiving a vaccination to prevent HPV infection may reduce your risk of cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers. Ask your health care team if an HPV vaccine is right for you.

receiving a vaccination to prevent HPV infection may reduce your risk of cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers. Ask your health care team if an HPV vaccine is right for you. Have routine Pap tests – pap tests can detect precancerous conditions of the cervix. These conditions can be monitored or treated in order to prevent cervical cancer. Most medical organizations suggest beginning routine Pap tests at age 21 and repeating them every few years.

pap tests can detect precancerous conditions of the cervix. These conditions can be monitored or treated in order to prevent cervical cancer. Most medical organizations suggest beginning routine Pap tests at age 21 and repeating them every few years. Practice safe sex – reduce your risk of cervical cancer by taking measures to prevent sexually transmitted infections. This may include using a condom every time you have sex and limiting the number of sexual partners you have.

reduce your risk of cervical cancer by taking measures to prevent sexually transmitted infections. This may include using a condom every time you have sex and limiting the number of sexual partners you have. Don’t smoke – if you don’t smoke, don’t start. If you do smoke, talk to a health care professional about ways to help you quit.

When should I see a doctor

Dr. Butler gives the following advice: “Make an appointment with a doctor or other health care professional if you have any symptoms that worry you.” The NHS adds: “Don’t be embarrassed; the doctor or nurse will be used to discussing these symptoms.

SOURCE