The Florida attorney general has opened a criminal inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate

Florida’s attorney general announced Tuesday that his office has launched a criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate, who were charged with human trafficking in Romania days after returning to the United States.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on social media that his office will work with law enforcement to conduct a preliminary investigation into the Tate brothers.

“Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers,” Uthmeier told reporters.

DeSantis says Tate brothers “not welcome” in Florida

After the Tates arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the brothers were not welcome in Florida and that the attorney general would investigate whether the state had jurisdiction over their alleged crimes.

Andrew Tate, who appeared on the PPD Podcast on Monday, claimed that the governor was caving in to media pressure. Tate stated that he has a U.S. passport and the right to visit his home country. He claimed he has never broken any laws and has never been tried, let alone convicted, of a crime.

The Tates, who are dual citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom, were arrested in late 2022 and formally charged last year in Romania with participating in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania and sexually exploited them. Andrew Tate has also been charged with rape. They deny the allegations.

Andrew Tate, 38, is a former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist who has amassed millions of followers on social media, many of whom are young men and schoolchildren drawn in by the influencer’s luxurious lifestyle. He and his 36-year-old brother, Tristan, are strong supporters of President Donald Trump.

Andrew Tate was previously banned from TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for hate speech and misogynistic remarks, including the suggestion that women should bear responsibility for sexual assault.

The Tates left Romania after Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu stated earlier this month that a Trump administration official expressed interest in the brothers’ case during the recent Munich Security Conference.

