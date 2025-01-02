The FBI is conducting a search operation in Colorado Springs relating to the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

US local news

By Oliver

Published on:

Colorado Springs, Colorado (KRDO) – UPDATE: Federal sources confirm that the FBI is conducting operations and searches in Colorado Springs tonight in connection with the Vegas explosion.

The FBI is leading the Colorado effort, and the ATF is assisting with the warrant. According to ABC News, Las Vegas police believe the individual rented the vehicle from Colorado Springs.

Authorities have cordoned off the area surrounding a home on Kokina Grove, west of the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs.

As detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, ABC News has learned that the man behind the wheel may be from Colorado Springs.

The explosion killed the driver, and seven others were injured. Detectives are now working urgently to determine who was driving and what their motivation was.

ABC News confirms that the person who rented the truck arrived in Vegas this morning after departing from Colorado Springs on December 30.

The cybertruck was rented from Turo, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation. According to ABC News, the same company rented the pickup truck used in the fatal New Orleans attack on the same day.

The explosion occurred around 8:40 a.m. on January 1 and is being investigated as a possible terrorist act.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, investigators discovered, in addition to fireworks-style mortars, at least one gas tank and fuel in the truck, raising the possibility that the explosion was intentional.

