The FBI and LA County Sheriff’s deputies pay Ben Affleck a surprise visit at his Brentwood home as LA fires rage

On Sunday, Ben Affleck received a surprise knock on his door from law enforcement agents.

The 52-year-old actor and filmmaker’s home in Los Angeles’ upscale Brentwood neighborhood was visited by what appeared to be FBI agents and LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

The agents were seen waiting outside the gate to his property for several minutes before departing.

DailyMail.com has contacted Affleck’s representative for comment.

It’s unclear whether the Armageddon star was at home when the visit occurred.

His $20.5 million home has so far escaped the Los Angeles fires, despite the fact that the Brentwood estate is on the border of Pacific Palisades, which has been devastated by the fire.

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner release, 24 people have died as of Sunday evening in the Palisades and Eaton fires, which started in Altadena, near Pasadena.

The FBI agents and Sheriff’s deputies appear to have used the call box next to Affleck’s driveway gate, which was never opened.

One FBI agent was seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt with the bureau’s logo on the back, while another was wearing body armor with the same logo on the back.

They approached the gate at one point, possibly to call over it.

Two other law enforcement officers were seen leaving the property, one wearing a Sheriff’s Department-branded windbreaker and the other wearing a utility vest.

Ben’s home’s safety has appeared to be in jeopardy over the past week, given its proximity to the Palisades fire, which was only 13 percent contained as of Sunday evening.

Last week, the actor-turned-director was seen looking shocked as he returned home in the evening, with flames visible nearby.

Ben quickly evacuated and then rushed to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s nearby Brentwood home to assist her and their children in reaching safety.

He appeared to be particularly focused on family over the weekend, as he was seen giving his oldest daughter Violet a loving hug.

Ben has two children with Garner, whom he married in 2005 and divorced in 2015. They are Fin, 16, and Sam, 12 years old.

Ben was previously seen returning home from work, despite the fact that his home appears to be under mandatory evacuation orders.

He and his family have been fortunate thus far, but Garner revealed that the fire’s losses were particularly close to home.

‘I did lose a friend who did not make it out on time,’ she said, her voice cracking with emotion as she spoke with chef Jose Andres and Katy Tur for MSNBC.

More than 180,000 people have been forced to evacuate as a result of the massive fires that have swept through Los Angeles.

Although the fires have devastated many celebrities, they have also displaced countless others who are not wealthy or famous.

Last week, DailyMail.com reported that Affleck has ‘no plans’ to attend the upcoming Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where his ex Jennifer Lopez’s remake of Kiss of the Spider Woman will premiere.

Ben was a producer on the project, as he was on her most recent film, Unstoppable, but he has chosen to sit out their publicity campaigns to let his ex shine.

