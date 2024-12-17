US local news

The fatal victims of the Wisconsin school shooting were students and teachers; two students had ‘life-threatening injuries’

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

The fatal victims of the Wisconsin school shooting were students and teachers; two students had 'life-threatening injuries'

The two tragic victims of the school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday, Dec. 16, were a teacher and a juvenile student, officials revealed at an afternoon news conference.

At a news conference, Chief Shon Barnes said that police responded to an active shooter complaint just before 11 a.m. They learned that the gunman, known only as a teenage student at the school, had died.

Barnes did not specify how the shooter died, but said that officers did not fire their firearms.

Barnes said that six pupils remain hospitalized. According to Barnes, two are in critical condition with “life-threatening injuries,” while the other four’s ailments are deemed non-serious.

Madison schools were placed on lockdown after the tragedy.

Barnes spoke to the psychological stress of the event while explaining the pupils’ injuries, saying, “Those are just the physical injuries.”

According to the school’s website, Abundant Life Christian School was founded in 1978 and serves grades K-12.

Source

For You!

Won't be good for a long time' Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Won’t be good for a long time’: Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state's first execution in 15 years

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state’s first execution in 15 years

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Fiji Court Decides Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Fiji Court Decides: Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Leave a Comment