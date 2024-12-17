The fatal victims of the Wisconsin school shooting were students and teachers; two students had ‘life-threatening injuries’

The two tragic victims of the school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday, Dec. 16, were a teacher and a juvenile student, officials revealed at an afternoon news conference.

At a news conference, Chief Shon Barnes said that police responded to an active shooter complaint just before 11 a.m. They learned that the gunman, known only as a teenage student at the school, had died.

Barnes did not specify how the shooter died, but said that officers did not fire their firearms.

Barnes said that six pupils remain hospitalized. According to Barnes, two are in critical condition with “life-threatening injuries,” while the other four’s ailments are deemed non-serious.

Madison schools were placed on lockdown after the tragedy.

Barnes spoke to the psychological stress of the event while explaining the pupils’ injuries, saying, “Those are just the physical injuries.”

According to the school’s website, Abundant Life Christian School was founded in 1978 and serves grades K-12.

