US local news

The EU retaliates as Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs take effect

By Steven

Published on:

The EU retaliates as Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs take effect

The European Union (EU) retaliated quickly with a two-step strategy in response to President Trump’s new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, which went into effect Wednesday.

First, the 27-nation European trading bloc will allow the suspension of existing 2018 and 2020 countermeasures against the United States to expire on April 1. Second, the commission is proposing a new set of countermeasures on goods coming from the United States that will take effect in mid-April and cover a total of $28 billion in imports.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said Europe “deeply” regrets Trump’s additional steel and aluminum tariffs.

“Tariffs are taxes.” “They are bad for business and even worse for consumers,” von der Leyen said in a statement on Wednesday. “These tariffs are causing disruptions in supply chains. They create uncertainty for the economy. Jobs are at stake. Prices will rise. “In Europe and the United States.”

“The European Union must act to protect consumers and business,” she was saying. “The countermeasures we take today are strong but proportionate.”

Following the announcement of the response, the EU issued a 99-page list of potential tariff targets, which included fruit and vegetables, meat, alcoholic beverages, nicotine vapes, and chewing gum.

Motorcycles, outerwear, household appliances, workshop tools, and snowplow sales may all suffer as a result.

“We firmly believe that in a world fraught with geopolitical and economic uncertainty, burdening our economies with tariffs is not in our common interest. Von der Leyen expressed her willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue and asked Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič to continue exploring better solutions with the US.

Trump has long argued that Washington’s trade deals with the EU are “unfair,” and that additional tariffs on imports would help bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States. The president’s 25% aluminum tariff is a 15-point increase from the previous 10% levied on metal imports.

The president has also proposed separate tariffs on its two neighbors and largest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% additional tax on Chinese goods. Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration would raise planned steel and aluminum tariffs against Canada in response to an electricity surcharge imposed by the Ontario government, the latest escalation in a growing trade war.

The EU plans to brief the 27 member states on the specifics of its response later Wednesday.

Source

For You!

Mayra, the sister of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen, will compete for the seat of censured Democrat Al Green

Mayra, the sister of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen, will compete for the seat of censured Democrat Al Green

Hundreds protest a contentious Ohio measure that would eliminate DEI at public institutions

Hundreds protest a contentious Ohio measure that would eliminate DEI at public institutions

Minnesota legislation would oblige communities to cooperate with federal immigration officials

Minnesota legislation would oblige communities to cooperate with federal immigration officials

Missouri Republicans stand with Trump even as they face pressure from his federal job cuts

Missouri Republicans stand with Trump even as they face pressure from his federal job cuts

Trump official made fashion influencer videos from her government office, as thousands lost employment in DOGE layoffs

Trump official made fashion influencer videos from her government office, as thousands lost employment in DOGE layoffs

Steven

Recommend For You

The IRS presents a tool to make life easier for taxpayers

The IRS presents a tool to make life easier for taxpayers

No more SNAP Food Stamps payments in these states: Find out if you are still eligible for the March 2025 payment

No more SNAP Food Stamps payments in these states: Find out if you are still eligible for the March 2025 payment

If you don’t claim your $1,400 IRS check before this date, you could lose it forever

If you don’t claim your $1,400 IRS check before this date, you could lose it forever

IRS Sends $900 to New York Citizens in Tax Refunds – Is Your Payment on the Way? Check Eligibility

IRS Sends $900 to New York Citizens in Tax Refunds – Is Your Payment on the Way? Check Eligibility

Do you live in Idaho? Then the IRS can offer you help in filing your tax return

Do you live in Idaho? Then the IRS can offer you help in filing your tax return

US Government confirms that the IRS will be sending out tax refunds between March 10th and 16th

US Government confirms that the IRS will be sending out tax refunds between March 10th and 16th

No More CalFresh Benefits in California This Month: When’s the Next SNAP Money Coming

No More CalFresh Benefits in California This Month: When’s the Next SNAP Money Coming

The IRS’ Average Tax Refund Grew This Year: Up to $3,453 Could Be Yours

The IRS’ Average Tax Refund Grew This Year: Up to $3,453 Could Be Yours

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

Leave a Comment