The developer of Squid Game states that the main character, Gi-hun, “will not be the man he was in season 2” once season 3 is out

Squid Game season 2 was only released a few days ago, but I and many others have already finished it, and the creator is teasing us with season 3 details as well.

There will be major spoilers for Squid Game season 2.

I watched all seven episodes of Squid Game’s latest season in a few sittings and was completely hooked. It may have started slower than the previous season, but the action-packed finale had my heart racing the entire time I was watching. If you have any unanswered questions, see our explanation of the show’s finale.

The main character Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) plans to stop the game from both inside and outside have failed. He was unable to persuade people to vote against them, his boat crews appear to have a traitorous captain, and his armed rebellion came to a bloody end, with his best friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) being killed right in front of him. So, where will he go from here?

In an interview with Variety, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says: “As for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun has lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts have failed, so what is he going to be like?

What state is Gi-hun going to be in? What will he choose to do? Will he continue with the mission? Will he give up or persist? As the third season begins, you will meet our character Gi-hun at a critical crossroads. Gi-hun will not be the same person he was in season 2.

Who would remain the same after going through all that? Gi-hun was clearly changed by the events of season 1, which is why he is attempting so desperately to halt the games now.

Will he become enraged in season 3 and simply try to win again so he can escape with his life, or will he devise another plan to stop the games?

You may have noticed the mid-credit scene that aired shortly after Jung-bae’s death, and Hwang explains, “If you watch that clip, it will give you a slight hint as to where season 3 may take you.

I believe that is all I can say for the time being. The clip shows the creepy robot from the Red Light Green Light game facing another robot, implying a new twist on the classic.

