The Deepest Snow Depth Ever Measured in Indiana

Indiana’s Greatest Snow Depth Ever Recorded

On January 28, 1918, Hammond, Indiana, experienced the state’s highest recorded snow depth of 47 inches.

Such a massive accumulation paralyzed the area, immobilizing transportation and isolating residents.

Snow covered roads and railways, disrupting supply chains and making it difficult for residents to get food, fuel, and other necessities.

Schools closed, and many businesses were forced to close as people struggled to manage their daily lives in the face of overwhelming conditions.

Authorities and residents worked tirelessly to clear paths and restore some sense of normalcy.

Horse-drawn plows were common at the time, and they played an important role in providing access to critical areas.

Community members chipped in with shovels and manual labor to dig out homes and clear streets.

The event highlighted the need for better resources to deal with severe winter weather.

It gradually influenced the development of more advanced snow removal techniques and equipment.

The 1918 record snow depth remains a watershed moment in Indiana weather history, serving as a reminder of the state’s residents’ tenacity in the face of nature’s might.

