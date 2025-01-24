The clergyman who delivered the benediction at Trump’s inauguration recently started his own memecoin

Lorenzo Sewell has launched a memecoin , following his head-turning appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration. That has brought a wave of criticism, as the coin flounders.

Lorenzo Sewell, the Michigan pastor who gave the benediction at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, is making headlines again after launching his own memecoin shortly after leaving the stage.

Sewell unveiled the cryptocurrency in a Twitter/X post at 3:34 p.m. on Monday, writing: “The crypto community was kind enough to send me $Lorenzo, so I have permanently locked my tokens into a Liquidity Pool, so that I will never sell on the community but rather just earn fees as our token continues to flourish!”

In a video attached to the post, he asked followers to “do [him] a favor and go and get that coin” to help him achieve what he described as God’s vision on Earth.

“I want you to be able to see politics manifest not only through prayer over political gatherings, but also through our becoming the hands and feet of the Lord, Jesus Christ. “Would you help me?”

Sewell drew attention during the inauguration by quoting Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech in his invocation; he was a staunch supporter of Trump in the 2024 campaign, speaking at the Republican National Convention and hosting him at his church.

The launch of the coin, coming so soon after his moment in the national spotlight, has sparked a strong backlash on social media. Many users have accused him of attempting to defraud others, with one accusing him of “stealing from the poor.”

While memecoins for Trump and his wife Melania have seen significant gains since their inception, Sewell’s token has not caught fire. As of Thursday morning, the price was $0.0002541—with a market capitalization of less than $267,000.X

