The announcement of the new digital payment system, early SRD grant payout, and SASSA Festival Relief 2024

As South Africa prepares for the holiday season, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced a number of significant initiatives aimed at ensuring seamless support for beneficiaries.
One of the main highlights is the early payment of Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants, which are intended to provide timely financial assistance during this high-spending period. SASSA has also implemented a new digital payment system to improve the convenience and security of accessing grant funds.
The early SRD grant payout schedule is intended to assist beneficiaries in meeting increased expenses typically associated with the holiday season. SRD payments will be processed from December 17 to December 23, 2024, to ensure that recipients have the funds they need before the Christmas festivities begin.
This is part of SASSA’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities by improving financial access to meet their needs.
Along with the early payout, the new digital payment system provides grant beneficiaries with a variety of financial tools and flexible services. Beneficiaries can access loans, insurance, and convenient payment options through Easy Pay Everywhere partnerships, allowing them to manage their finances more comprehensively.
SASSA aims to make financial services accessible to all, particularly those in remote areas, by combining digital accounts, nationwide branches, and mobile agents.
Festive Season SASSA Grants Payment Schedule
SASSA has announced the holiday season payment schedule for various grants, including Older Persons, Disability, Children’s, and SRD grants. These payments are timed to help beneficiaries during the high-spending holiday season. Here’s the payment schedule for December 2024 and January 2025.
|Grant Type
|December 2024 Payment Date
|January 2025 Payment Date
|Older Persons
|Wednesday, 3 December 2024
|Friday, 3 January 2025
|Disability
|Thursday, 4 December 2024
|Monday, 6 January 2025
|Children’s Grants
|Friday, 5 December 2024
|Tuesday, 7 January 2025
In addition to these grants, SASSA has scheduled early payments for SRD grants between December 17 and 23, 2024, to help beneficiaries meet the financial demands of the holiday season.
Updated Grant Amounts for 2024
SASSA has also updated the grant amounts for 2024, giving beneficiaries much-needed financial relief. Below is a list of the revised grant amounts:
|Grant Type
|Amount (R)
|Older Persons Grant
|R2,190 (Under 75) / R2,210 (75+)
|Disability Grant
|R2,190
|Child Support Grant
|R530
|Child Support Grant (Top-Up)
|R780 (R530 + R250)
|Foster Care Grant
|R1,180
|Care Dependency Grant
|R2,190
|War Veterans Grant
|R2,210
|Social Relief of Distress (SRD)
|R370
These changes ensure that grant recipients receive adequate assistance during difficult economic times, thereby mitigating the cost-of-living pressures that many face.
Early SRD Grant Payment: A Christmas Relief
Introducing the New Digital Payment System
SASSA has implemented a new digital payment system to modernize the grant disbursement process. This system aims to provide beneficiaries with flexible payment options while also improving accessibility and financial inclusion.
Features of the New Digital Payment System
- Online Account Access: Beneficiaries can now open an online account to access their funds easily. This account offers the ability to manage funds digitally and make use of additional services, such as loans and insurance.
- Loans and Insurance Services: Through the partnership with EasyPay Everywhere, SASSA beneficiaries can now apply for loans and access insurance services, which have historically been unavailable to many grant recipients.
- Branch Network: To assist beneficiaries, SASSA has deployed 230 branches nationwide along with mobile agents in remote communities, providing direct support and assistance to those who may struggle with the digital shift.
Simphiwe Phakathi, Easy Pay’s head of sales and distribution, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing grant recipients with continuous access to their money as well as the tools they need to manage their finances effectively.
“We provide easy and affordable banking, loan, and insurance options to all communities. “Our priority is to ensure that every grant recipient has the financial resources they require to succeed,” said Phakathi.
How to Access SASSA Grants with the EasyPay Everywhere Card
With the EasyPay Everywhere card, beneficiaries can enjoy increased convenience and flexibility when accessing their SASSA grants.
- Withdrawals at ATMs: Beneficiaries can withdraw their funds at any ATM for a minimal fee of R10 per transaction.
- Free Retail Transactions: The card allows beneficiaries to swipe for free at participating retailers when purchasing groceries and other essentials.
- Utility Payments and Airtime: The card can also be used to purchase airtime, water, and electricity by dialling 1203737#, providing a simple solution for managing household expenses.
Important Contact Information for SASSA Queries
SASSA offers a variety of contact options for those who require additional assistance with their grant payments.
- Toll-Free Call Centre: 0800 60 10 11
- Head Office Contact Number: 012 400 2322
- Email for Grant Enquiries: [email protected]
Beneficiaries are encouraged to contact us if they encounter any problems, particularly during the busy holiday payment period.