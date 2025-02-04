Finance

Texas SNAP Benefits: Thousands of Families Will Receive Money This Week

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, remains a vital resource for low-income households in Texas, distributing hundreds of millions of dollars to those who need a little extra help to make ends meet and cover all of their basic needs.

This program, which is administered through the Lone Star Card, allows beneficiaries to purchase basic foods and seeds for cultivation, but it does not cover non-edible products or prepared meals.

Who Do you receive SNAP benefits in Texas?

SNAP is intended to assist people experiencing economic hardship, such as childless adults, people with disabilities, and pregnant women. Benefits are granted for three months and can be extended if the beneficiary meets certain work or training requirements.

In Texas, households with elderly or disabled adults can take advantage of the Simplified Application Project (TSAP), which streamlines the process and provides benefits for three years without the need to go through the recertification process every six months, as they do with other homes that do not meet the requirements.

Beneficiaries aged 16 to 59 must comply with labor standards, such as seeking employment or participating in training programs. Quitting a job without justification may result in the loss of benefits.

Furthermore, the program provides additional amounts for households consisting solely of seniors or people with disabilities, ensuring longer and more consistent support.

Payment date for EBT Lone Star Card beneficiaries

Payment dates for February are distributed to families on 28 different dates each month, based on the last digit of the Eligibility Determination Group (EDG), during the first 15 days of the month.

Beneficiaries with EDG ending in 0 will receive their funds on February 1, whereas those with EDG ending in 9 will receive their funds on February 15th.

The Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) advises verifying the exact date on the award letter (TF0001). The maximum benefits for a family of four are $975, while a family of eight is $1,756.

Payment schedule for the upcoming dates:

  • EDG finished at 1: February 3
  • EDG finished in 2: February 5
  • EDG finished at 3: February 6
  • EDG finished at 4: February 7
  • EDG finished at 5: February 9
  • EDG finished at 6: 11 February
  • EDG finished at 7: 12 February
  • EDG finished at 8: 13 February
  • EDG finished at 9: 15 February 

If you do not receive your SNAP benefits on time in Texas, please contact the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Call 1-800-252-8263 (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.) or 1-877-324-2798 for the hearing impaired.

You can also check your benefit status and send secure messages by visiting a local office, logging in to YourTexasBenefits.com, or downloading the mobile app.

Make sure to check your payment date using the last digit of your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG). If you do not see any benefits on your Lone Star Card, please report the problem immediately.

When contacting HHSC, be prepared to provide your case number and any relevant documentation. If the delay continues, request a formal hearing to settle the matter. HHSC is dedicated to ensuring that beneficiaries receive their funds in a timely manner.

