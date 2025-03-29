US local news

Texas now reports 400 instances of measles as some children get sick from too much vitamin A

By Oliver

Published on:

Texas now reports 400 instances of measles as some children get sick from too much vitamin A

The number of measles cases linked to an outbreak in western Texas has risen to 400, with 73 reported in the last three days, according to new data released Friday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), almost all of the cases are in individuals who have not been vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. At least 41 people have been hospitalized thus far.

According to the data, children and teenagers aged 5 to 17 account for the vast majority of cases (164), followed by children aged 4 and under (131).

The CDC has confirmed 483 cases of measles this year in at least 19 states, including Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Washington.

This is most likely an underestimate due to delays in states reporting cases to the federal health agency. Meanwhile, reports indicate that some unvaccinated children hospitalized with measles in Texas are exhibiting vitamin A toxicity.

During the measles outbreak, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other vaccine skeptics promoted vitamin A. During a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity earlier this month, Kennedy stated that HHS is currently providing vitamin A to measles patients as treatment, claiming that vitamin A can “dramatically” reduce measles deaths.

Vitamin A can be used as part of supportive treatment for those who are already ill. The World Health Organization recommends two doses of vitamin A in children and adults with measles to restore low vitamin A levels, which can help prevent eye damage and blindness.

However, experts previously told ABC News that vitamin A does not prevent measles infections, nor does it directly fight the virus when used as a treatment.

Covenant Children’s Hospital, which has treated dozens of measles patients in Texas during the outbreak, told ABC News in a statement that some parents appear to have given vitamin A to their unvaccinated children as “treatment and prevention.” Some of these children are now exhibiting symptoms of vitamin A toxicity.

According to Covenant Children’s, fewer than ten children have presented with abnormal liver function during routine lab tests, indicating possible vitamin A toxicity.

Vitamin A toxicity occurs when a person consumes too much vitamin A, which can lead to serious complications such as liver and kidney damage.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agree that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two vaccine doses, the first at 12 to 15 months and the second at 4 to 6 years old. The CDC reports that one dose is 93% effective, while two doses are 97% effective. Most adults who have already been vaccinated do not require a booster shot.

According to state health data, Gaines County, the epicenter of the Texas outbreak, has seen a significant increase in the number of vaccine exemptions over the last dozen years.

Source

For You!

The investigation into the death of a person discovered in a car trunk continues

The investigation into the death of a person discovered in a car trunk continues

Skadden negotiated an agreement with Trump. Insiders said they are concerned that it is the start of the end for the firm

Skadden negotiated an agreement with Trump. Insiders said they are concerned that it is the start of the end for the firm

Delta jet's near-miss with military aircraft near DCA raises safety worries

Delta jet’s near-miss with military aircraft near DCA raises safety worries

Trump tells US carmakers not to take advantage of tariffs by raising prices on customers

Trump tells US carmakers not to take advantage of tariffs by raising prices on customers

Texas now reports 400 instances of measles as some children get sick from too much vitamin A

Texas now reports 400 instances of measles as some children get sick from too much vitamin A

Oliver

Recommend For You

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates: Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

Large SNAP Food payments are on their way in March but only in these few states

Large SNAP Food payments are on their way in March but only in these few states

The DOGE Stimulus Check may not reach $5,000 depending on the status of the program

The DOGE Stimulus Check may not reach $5,000 depending on the status of the program

$2,250 Tax Refunds reaches new American households thanks to IRS schedule

$2,250 Tax Refunds reaches new American households thanks to IRS schedule

Who Can Qualify for a $5,000 DOGE Stimulus Check and When Will Those Be Distributed

Who Can Qualify for a $5,000 DOGE Stimulus Check and When Will Those Be Distributed

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this Check Eligibility & Payment Date

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this? Check Eligibility & Payment Date

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025 How to Apply

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025: How to Apply?

Leave a Comment