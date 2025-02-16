US local news

Texas Governor. Greg Abbott’s message on school vouchers becomes a little muddled at a critical moment

By Lucas

Published on:

Texas Governor. Greg Abbott's message on school vouchers becomes a little muddled at a critical moment

Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t always the best messenger for his own priorities .

This week, he reiterated his support for a school choice program that would allow parents to use state funds to pay for a portion of their child’s private school tuition, also known as school vouchers.

Abbott has long tried to calm nerves in rural Texas, where school districts are already struggling to cover costs and losing certified teachers to states with higher pay.

They are concerned that Abbott’s proposed program will ultimately reduce the amount of funding they receive from the state.

Abbott has repeatedly assured those communities that the “educational savings accounts” will not harm public education.

However, as reporters Edward McKinley and Benjamin Wermund pointed out, Abbott acknowledged on social media this week that public schools could be defunded under his program if parents choose to send their children to private schools.

“The people ‘defunding’ public schools are PARENTS choosing a better option than what their assigned school provides,” Abbott wrote Wednesday in a post on X, in response to claims that his voucher plan will defund public schools by providing parents with state funds to send their children elsewhere.

“When they leave, the funding for that child leaves too,” Abbott had written. “Democrats want to FORCE families to stay in government mandated schools against their will.”

Critics of Abbott’s plan reacted angrily, claiming that Abbott had finally admitted that public schools would lose funding under his program if parents used ESAs to leave them.

The next day, however, Abbott reversed his position, insisting that public schools would not lose funding.

“School choice doesn’t take a penny from public schools,” Abbott pointed out. “It’s funded separately like roads and water.”

Rural school districts have been the most significant roadblock to Abbott’s proposal. During the 2023 regular session and two special sessions, key Republicans from those areas contributed to the defeat of voucher proposals.

Republicans have warned that ESA will eventually reduce overall state funding to public schools, at a time when many are struggling to pay teachers. Last year, Hearst Newspapers reported that public schools are increasingly forced to hire non-certified teachers.

Now, some school districts are hiring uncertified teachers. Uncertified teachers, many of whom work in rural school districts, made up nearly 40% of new hires in the 2023-2024 school year.

SOURCE

For You!

License Renewal for Seniors in Nevada What You Need to Know

License Renewal for Seniors in Nevada: What You Need to Know

Utah Traffic Rule 2025 Update Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Utah Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Illinois Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Illinois? Here’s What the Law Says

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Idaho

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Idaho

Insect Invasion 5 Arkansas Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Insect Invasion: 5 Arkansas Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Lucas

Recommend For You

SNAP Benefits Being Delivered This Week to Thousands in One State

SNAP Benefits Being Delivered This Week to Thousands in One State

Confirmed by the IRS Tax Refunds Are Quite Big This Year (Up to $300 Extra)

Confirmed by the IRS: Tax Refunds Are Quite Big This Year (Up to $300 Extra)

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS these are the requirements

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS: these are the requirements

These 8 Mercury Dimes Are Worth a Fortune – See If You Have One!

Why the Rare Bicentennial Quarter Could Be Worth $201K – Plus 6 More Coins

Rare Bicentennial Quarter at $201K – See If You Have a Hidden Fortune

Top 6 Most Valuable U.S. Coins – Rare Bicentennial Quarter and Million-Dollar Finds

The $15 Million Coin You May Have Missed – Identifying Rare Dimes & Quarters

$1400 check could be about to hit your account Here’s how to track the status

$1400 check could be about to hit your account: Here’s how to track the status

$725 Stimulus Payment Eligibility Who Will Receive the February 2025 Deposit This Week

$725 Stimulus Payment Eligibility: Who Will Receive the February 2025 Deposit This Week?

Tax Season 2025 the IRS will not accept any more Tax Returns without penalties once it’s over

Tax Season 2025: the IRS will not accept any more Tax Returns without penalties once it’s over

Leave a Comment