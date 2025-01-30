Texas EBT Program: February Snap Payments Are About to Be Sent This Week

Beneficiaries of the SNAP program in the state of Texas, which has one of the largest populations of food stamp recipients, have good news: the February payment dates have already been determined and, as always, follow a calendar ordered by the last digit of your Eligibility Determination Number (EDG).

If you are wondering when you will receive your benefits, here we give you all the details so you are prepared: Some households will receive up to $1,756 if they meet all of the requirements, which we will explain later to ensure that you understand everything.

How are SNAP payment dates assigned in Texas?

If your household was certified to receive SNAP benefits prior to June 1, 2020, payment dates range from 1 to 15 of each month, depending on the last digit of your EDG number.

The calendar for the dates from February 1 to 9, which correspond to the first week of February benefit delivery, is as follows:

If your EDG ends in 0, your benefits will be available on February 1 .

. If it ends in 1, the benefits will be ready on February 3 .

. If it ends in 2, you will receive them on February 5 .

. If it ends in 3, benefits will be available on February 6 .

. If it ends in 4, you can count on them February 7 .

. If it ends in 5, they will be ready on February 9.

For households certified after June 1, 2020, the dates and how payments are organized works differently, so it is advisable to contact your local SNAP office to find the correct date.

Some Texas households will receive up to $1,756

The amount of SNAP benefits varies by family size. For fiscal year 2025, here are the maximum amounts and estimated average benefits per household:

The following list shows, in order, the size of the household, the maximum amount, and the average amount expected in 2025:

1 person: $292 — $199

$292 — $199 2 people: $536 — $364

$536 — $364 3 people: $768 — $594

$768 — $594 4 people: $975 — $726

$975 — $726 5 people: $1,158 — $845

$1,158 — $845 6 people: $1,390 — $1,018

$1,390 — $1,018 7 people: $1,536 — $1,116

$1,536 — $1,116 8 people: $1,756 — $1,317

$1,756 — $1,317 Each additional person: +$220

If you want to check your Lone Star card balance quickly, use the official Your Texas Benefits app, which is available for both iOS and Android. You can also call the service number listed on the back of your card. Remember to keep your EDG number handy to speed up any inquiries.

The exact amount you receive may vary depending on your reported income and expenses, as well as other factors such as the family’s resources and assets.

