Tennessee pharmacist accused of more than $6 million in fraud and identity theft

Nashville, Tenn.—Since 2018, a Tennessee pharmacist has been accused of submitting over $6 million in false claims.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Philip Hall of Jamestown owned, operated, and registered Hall Family Pharmacy, Inc., which has locations in Jamestown and Clarkrange, Tennessee.

According to the DOJ, Hall, as the pharmacist-in-charge, submitted false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and Blue Cross Blue Shield for prescription drugs that were not medically necessary, were not dispensed, or were not ordered by a physician.

According to the DOJ, Hall submitted more than $6 million in false claims and used the identities of others without their permission to obtain reimbursement for claims submitted to a healthcare benefit program. He allegedly also used the money for personal gain.

Hall faces nine counts of health care fraud and six counts of aggravated identity theft.

