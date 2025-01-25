Temperatures rising and snow on the way

After a cold start to the morning, temperatures are rising across New Mexico.

A low pressure has formed over central California. The change in pressure has altered upper-level wind patterns across New Mexico. Overnight, the upper level flow of the jet stream switched from northerly to westerly.

Throughout the afternoon, the flow will continue to shift southwest. The new flow direction brings warmer air into the state. The result will be warmer temperatures for the majority of the state through the weekend.

This low pressure system will also become the next winter storm in New Mexico. The first snowfall will occur over the weekend. This snow will primarily fall in the northern mountains. Light flurries are also possible in the northwest.

Early next week, the low pressure will begin to approach New Mexico. By mid-week, the low will be centered over central Arizona.

As the low approaches New Mexico, it will draw Pacific moisture into the state. The moisture and new location of the low will cause more widespread snow and rain through the middle of next week.

The second round of precipitation will arrive in New Mexico from Tuesday to Thursday next week. The heaviest snowfall is expected in northern and western New Mexico. The distinction between rain and snow blurs in central New Mexico.

The afternoon temperatures are too high to support snowfall. However, the overnight lows are extremely cold. The type of precipitation seen in central New Mexico varies depending on the time of day.

Snowfall will be the predominant weather in eastern New Mexico. However, areas north of Tucumcari may experience a combination of rain and snowfall.

